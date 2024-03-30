Bebe Rexha Siblings: All About Florent Rexha

Bebe Rexha, born Bleta Rexha on August 30, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York, is an American singer and songwriter known for her versatility in various music genres like pop, hip hop and RnB.

She began her career as a songwriter, collaborating with artists such as David Guetta, Lil Wayne and Selena Gomez.

Bebe gained recognition for her songwriting, including the hit The Monster performed by Eminem and Rihanna.

She released her debut album, Expectations, in 2018, followed by Better Mistakes and Bebe.

Bebe is also known for her LGBTQ+ advocacy and has been open about her fluid sexuality.

Additionally, she has been vocal about her struggles with bipolar disorder and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Siblings

Bebe has a close relationship with her younger brother, Florent Rexha.

Florent often accompanies Bebe on her tours, showing support and pride for his elder sister.

They share a strong bond and are known to be close friends as well.

Additionally, Florent takes care of Bebe’s dog, Bear Rexha, when she is busy, highlighting their supportive and caring relationship.

Despite the demands of Bebe’s career, Florent remains a constant source of support and companionship for his sister, emphasizing the importance of family in Bebe’s life.

Parents

Bebe’s parents are Flamur Rexha and Bukurije Rexha.

Her father, Flamur Rexha, is an Albanian who was born in Debar when it was part of Yugoslavia and immigrated to the United States at the age of 21.

On the other hand, her mother, Bukurije Rexha, was born in Gostivar.

Bebe’s family background is rooted in Albanian heritage, with her parents playing a significant role in her upbringing and support for her career.

Raised in New York City, Bebe’s parents have been an essential part of her journey to becoming a successful singer and songwriter.

Career

Bebe initially gained recognition for her songwriting skills before launching her solo career.

She signed with Warner Records in 2013 and achieved success as a songwriter, contributing to hits like Eminem’s The Monster.

Bebe’s music spans various genres, including hip hop, alternative rock, R&B, country and more, drawing inspiration from artists like Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, Madonna and Taylor Swift.

She released albums like Expectations, Better Mistakes and Bebe.

Bebe is known for her LGBTQ+ advocacy, openness about her fluid sexuality and disclosure of her struggles with bipolar disorder and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with renowned artists, appeared in films and TV shows and embarked on successful tours, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Awards and accolades

Bebe has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, showcasing her talent and impact in the music industry.

Some of her notable achievements include winning her first major songwriting award at the BMI Pop Awards in 2015 for her work on Eminem’s The Monster.

Bebe also received the Best Teen Songwriter award at the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences’ annual Grammy Day event as a teenager.

In 2010, she became the lead vocalist for the Black Cards and was awarded the Abe Olman Scholarship in 2012 for her songwriting contributions.

Bebe has received multiple BMI awards for her collaborations, such as Hey Mama with David Guetta and Me, Myself & I with G-Eazy.

Her success extends to prestigious events like the Grammy Awards, where she earned nominations and recognition for her work as a singer and songwriter, solidifying her position as a talented and accomplished artist in the music industry.