‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Stars Arrive in Venice for Film Festival Premiere

The stars of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have arrived in Venice for the premiere of the sequel at the Italian film festival.

Director Tim Burton has revisited his 1988 cult classic for this reboot, bringing back original cast members Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton.

The sequel also features new stars, including Jenna Ortega from Wednesday and Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe.

A-listers such as Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Julianne Moore, and Brad Pitt are expected to make appearances throughout the 10-day festival.

The cast and director of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrived by water taxi, signing autographs and posing for photos.

Many wore dark, gothic outfits and black-and-white costumes, paying homage to the original film’s distinctive aesthetic.

This year’s festival marks a return to its usual excitement after last year’s quieter event due to the Hollywood writers’ strike. In the sequel, Keaton reprises his role as Beetlejuice, the mischievous ghoul. The film is set to release in the UK on September 6.

Tim Burton, known for directing Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Alice in Wonderland, described the sequel as a project close to his heart.

“In recent years, I became a bit disillusioned with the movie industry,” Burton told journalists before the festival began. “For me, this movie was re-energizing, allowing me to return to the things I love doing, in the way I love doing them, with the people I love working with.”