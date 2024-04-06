Bekka Allick Siblings: All About Josiah Allick

Bekka Allick is a prominent volleyball player, a sophomore student at the University of Nebraska and a member of the Husker volleyball team.

She is known for her exceptional skills on the court and her strong faith, aiming to use her platform to glorify God.

Bekka has received numerous accolades, including being part of the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten Second Team and the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

She is deeply committed to her faith, attributing her success to God and emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself.

Bekka’s journey to becoming Catholic and her message about surrounding oneself with good friends and understanding life after high school have resonated with many.

Additionally, she has represented the USA in volleyball, showcasing her talent at the international level.

Siblings

Bekka has a brother named Josiah Allick, who is also a student-athlete at the University of Nebraska, playing basketball for the Huskers.

Josiah and Bekka are siblings who have strengthened their bond as Husker athletes this season.

Their parents, Melvin Allick and Colleen Ziegelbein, are also athletes, with Melvin being a swimmer and Colleen a collegiate basketball player.

Bekka has a twin sister named Hannah Allick, who is also involved in collegiate sports.

The Allick family has a strong sports legacy, with various members having excelled in different sports throughout their college careers.

Parents

Bekka’s parents are Melvin Allick and Colleen Ziegelbein.

Melvin was a swimmer at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, while Colleen was a collegiate basketball player at Northwest Missouri State.

They have six children, including Bekka and her twin sister Hannah, who is also involved in collegiate sports.

The Allick family has a strong sports legacy, with various members excelling in different sports throughout their college careers.

College career

Bekka’s college career at the University of Nebraska has been marked by outstanding achievements in volleyball.

As a sophomore, she has excelled in the sport, earning accolades such as being named to the AVCA All-Region Team and the All-Big Ten Second Team in both 2022 and 2023.

In her freshman year, Bekka was recognized for her exceptional performance by securing a position on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and receiving the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award multiple times.

She has showcased her talent on the court with impressive statistics, including averaging 1.76 kills per set with a .329 hitting percentage and a team-high 1.50 blocks per set in her sophomore season.

Bekka’s remarkable work ethic and dedication have not only earned her athletic recognition but also academic achievements, such as being on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

Her success in volleyball and commitment to excellence have solidified her reputation as a highly regarded athlete at the collegiate level.

Pro career

Bekka’s dedication to her faith is also noteworthy, as she aspires to use her platform to glorify God.

Her pro career is marked by her exceptional skills on the court, her strong faith and her commitment to excellence.