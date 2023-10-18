Tragedy as Belgian Dies by Suicide After Two Attempts in Runda Home

A 60 year old Belgian national died by suicide after jumping from the roof of his house in Runda, Nairobi.

He first tried to slit his throat using a blade but did not die. He later moved to the rooftop of his house where he ended his life by jumping off to the ground, police said.

The lifeless body of Gilbert Vanhoutte was found on the ground where it had landed in a thud on his head on Wednesday.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known

He lived alone in the maisonette where the incident happened at about 5 am.

A guard at the compound told police he heard a thud from the back side of the house and on checking he found his employer lying motionless. He had fallen from about 40 feet high to the ground.

The deceased owned and ran a manufacturing company on Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

The guard realized the deceased had climbed to the rooftop of his house and jumped down landing on his head and died.

Police officers from Runda police station and DCI Gigiri proceeded to the scene and found his lifeless body lying down.

It was established that at the time of incident he was alone in the house as his family members are away.

The guard was then at the sentry box and heard the fall.

Police also established that the deceased had attempted to kill himself by cutting himself with a sharp blade which was recovered in his bedroom.

The body was removed to Lee Funeral Home pending autopsy.

Police say cases of suicide are on the rise. Up to three cases are reported daily.

