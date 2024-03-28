Ben Savage Siblings: Meet the Talented Fred and Kala Savage

Ben Savage is an American actor known for his role as Cory Matthews in the TV sitcom, Boy Meets World, and its sequel, Girl Meets World.

He was born on September 13, 1980, in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben began his acting career at a young age and gained fame through his role in Boy Meets World, which aired from 1993 to 2000.

He continued to act in various TV shows and movies, maintaining a low profile until news of a sequel series emerged in 2012.

Despite his successful acting career, Ben also pursued higher education, graduating from Stanford University with a degree in Political Science in 2004.

Recently, he announced his candidacy for California’s 30th congressional district as a Democrat.

Siblings overview

Ben’s siblings are his elder brother Fred Savage, who is also an actor and director, and his elder sister Kala Savage, who is an actress and musician.

Fred Savage

Fred, born on July 9, 1976, is an actor, director and producer known for his early acting career that began at age 9.

He gained fame for his role as Kevin Arnold in the TV series, The Wonder Years, which ran from 1988 to 1993.

Fred comes from a family of performers, with siblings involved in the entertainment industry including his younger brother Ben, known for Boy Meets World, and his sister Kala, a musician and actress.

Apart from acting, Fred has ventured into directing, showcasing his skills in various TV shows like Modern Family and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

He has also worked as a producer on shows like Party Down and Happy Endings.

Despite his successful career, Savage has faced allegations of misconduct, leading to his departure from projects like the Wonder Years reboot.

Kala Savage

Kala, born on October 16, 1978, is an actress known for her work in TV series like Undressed, Santa Barbara and 8 Simple Rules.

She made her television debut in 1989 on the soap opera, Little Monsters, and has since appeared in various shows and movies.

Kala, with a height of 1.65 meters (5 feet 4 inches), has showcased her talent in acting and also contributed as a soundtrack artist.

She is married to Jared Flamm since 2003.

Kala’s career has spanned different roles in the entertainment industry, highlighting her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Parents

Ben’s parents, Joane and Lewis, have been supportive figures in his life and career.

Lewis, as a real estate executive, has likely provided guidance and stability for Ben and his siblings.

Joane, as a homemaker, has likely played a significant role in nurturing and supporting her children's pursuits.

Their family’s dynamic and support have likely contributed to Ben Savage’s success in the entertainment industry.

The Savage family’s background in the entertainment industry, with both parents and siblings involved in acting and related fields, showcases a shared passion for the arts and a supportive environment for pursuing creative endeavors.

Career

Ben has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry.

Throughout his career, he has showcased his versatility as an actor, appearing in various TV shows, movies, and theater productions.

Ben has received praise for his performances, with critics and audiences appreciating his talent and dedication to his craft.

Apart from acting, Savage has ventured into other areas, such as voice acting, philanthropy, and community service. Additionally, he has a passion for adventure, sports, and photography.

Recently, Savage made a notable shift into politics, running for the West Hollywood City Council and later announcing a campaign for the Representative of California’s 30th Congressional District.

Despite his career diversification, Savage’s enduring popularity and talent ensure his continued influence in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Ben has received several accolades and nominations throughout his career.

He won multiple Young Artist Awards for his exceptional performances as Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World.

Additionally, he received Teen Choice Awards nominations for his role, showcasing his popularity among younger audiences.

Savage’s talent has been recognized by critics and audiences alike, earning him praise for his portrayals in various projects.

Furthermore, he was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Youth Actor Leading Role in a Television Series for his performance in Boy Meets World.