Ben Simmons Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NBA Rising Star

Ben Simmons, born on July 20, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

He played one season at LSU, earning accolades like the USBWA National Freshman of the Year.

Drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, Simmons won the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and has been selected as an All-Star three times.

Currently, he is sidelined with a nerve impingement in his lower back, missing the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.

Siblings

Ben comes from a large family, with five siblings. His sister Melissa Simmons tends to stay out of the spotlight, so not much is known about her.

Emily Simmons works for Klutch Sports in the marketing and branding department and has been with the organization since 2014.

She is married to former NFL player Michael Bush.

Liam Tribe-Simmons resigned from his assistant coaching position at UC Riverside in 2018 to focus on improving Ben’s shooting skills.

Sean Tribe, Ben’s half-brother, serves as his manager.

In 2021, Ben’s sister Olivia accused Sean of molesting her as a child, but the allegations were later deemed false, resulting in Olivia being ordered to pay Sean $550,000.

Olivia Simmons, Ben’s younger sister, played basketball at Arizona State University.

In 2021, she made serious allegations against Sean Tribe, but these claims were proven false in court.

Ben’s father, Dave Simmons, is an American-born former professional basketball player in Australia, while his mother, Julie, is Australian.

Ben holds dual Australian-American citizenship.

College career

Simmons played college basketball for the LSU Tigers during the 2015-2016 season.

He made an immediate impact, averaging 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, leading the team in all major statistical categories.

His performance earned him the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

Simmons recorded multiple standout games, including a remarkable 43-point, 14-rebound performance against North Florida, becoming the first LSU player since Shaquille O’Neal to score at least 43 points in a game.

He finished the season with 23 double-doubles, ranking him among the top freshmen nationally.

After one season, he declared for the 2016 NBA Draft, where he was selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA career

Simmons has had a successful, yet somewhat tumultuous, NBA career so far.

After being selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, Simmons missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury.

He made his debut in 2017 and had an impressive first year, averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

His all-around play earned him the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Over the next few seasons, Simmons continued to develop into an elite all-around player. He made the NBA All-Star team in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, Simmons made the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2020 and 2021, showcasing his ability to lock down opponents on the perimeter.

In February 2022, Simmons was traded from the 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

However, a back injury kept Simmons from making his Nets debut until the 2022-23 season.

Simmons has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

In addition to the foot injury that cost him his rookie year, he has dealt with back issues that have limited his availability.

In the 2023-24 season, a nerve impingement in his lower back has sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Despite these setbacks, Simmons remains one of the most talented and versatile players in the NBA when healthy.