Benson Omalla Makes Loan Move to Algerian Club JS-Saoura from Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia’s standout player, Benson Omalla, has embarked on a new football chapter by joining Algerian club JS-Saoura on a loan deal, as officially confirmed by the Kenyan Premier League champions.

In an announcement made on Monday, Gor Mahia expressed their delight, stating, “We are pleased to share that Benson Omalla, our star player, has secured a loan move to JS-Saoura FC in Algeria for the remainder of the season.”

The agreement between the two clubs includes an option for a permanent transfer, contingent upon Omalla’s performance during his loan spell at JS-Saoura FC. The Executive Committee of Gor Mahia FC conveyed their best wishes to Omalla, recognizing his remarkable skills on the field. They also expressed optimism about the development of a positive relationship between the two clubs.

Despite earlier speculations about Omalla’s move to the Algerian side, Gor Mahia’s leadership consistently dismissed these rumors. Since his transfer from Western Stima, Omalla has played a pivotal role in Gor Mahia’s success, contributing significantly to their 20th league title triumph in the previous season.

JS-Saoura, nicknamed The Eagles, competes in Ligue 1, the top-tier division in Algeria, and hosts its home matches at the impressive 1955 Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 20,000. This strategic move aligns Omalla with a club playing at a high level, providing an exciting opportunity for both personal and professional growth.