Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger, Passes Away At 99: What Was His Net Worth?

Charlie Munger, the longtime vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and a pivotal figure alongside Warren Buffett, breathed his last on Tuesday morning at a California hospital.

Charlie Munger Cause of Death

Munger, who was on the brink of turning 100 on January 1, passed away peacefully, according to a statement from Berkshire Hathaway. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Charlie Munger Net Worth $2.7 Billion Date of Birth Jan 1, 1924 Place of Birth Omaha Nationality American Died Nov 28, 2023 Profession Entrepreneur, Businessperson

Munger’s influence extended far beyond the world of finance, as evident in the tributes pouring in from notable figures across various industries:

Tim Cook, Apple CEO: “A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie.”

Whitney Tilson, Investor and Educator: “A generation of investment managers was drawn to Munger and Buffett’s meetings and letters in order to try to become better stock pickers and make more money. But what really glued us to these men was their advice on living a full life by instructing people how to think clearly, to be honest with oneself, to learn from mistakes and to avoid calamities.”

Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America: “Charlie Munger was a legendary figure in the investment community. There are many who benefited greatly from his wisdom.”

Burns McKinney, Portfolio Manager, NFJ Investment Group, Dallas, Texas: “He is definitely one of the masters of the game. For stock-pickers like us to lose Charlie Munger would be like if you’re a basketball fan and you lose Bill Russell. He is truly one of the greats. He helped Warren Buffett build his investment philosophy and process and so it’s hard to say that Berkshire Hathaway would be what it is if not for him.”

Hil Orlando, Chief Equity Market Strategist, Federated Hermes, New York: “His longevity was beyond impressive, and I loved that he was a brilliant investor, but very blunt and plain-spoken, he didn’t pull any punches and he refused to suffer any fools gladly.”

Bill Stone, Chief Investment Officer, Glenview Trust Company: “With so much cash on the balance sheet, you shouldn’t expect a big decline in the stock, or if you do see one it will be only temporary because they would be big buyers of their own stock if it were to crater.”

Phillip Wool, Senior Managing Director and Head of Research, Rayliant Global Advisors, California: “When I read the news, it struck me as a huge loss. To me, I think the most impressive thing about Charlie Munger, beyond his amazing track record — which would make him a legend in its own right — was the way he was able to really clearly articulate his investing wisdom so that all of the rest of us could learn something from his process and his experience.”

Charlie Munger Net Worth

Charlie Munger net worth was $2.7 billion when he died.

Munger’s passing marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible mark on the investment world and beyond. Tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, admirers, and individuals influenced by his wisdom and insights.