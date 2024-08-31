Bernhard Langer, the renowned German professional golfer, boasts a net worth of approximately $25 million. Born in 1957 in Anhausen, West Germany, Langer turned professional in 1976 and has since established himself as one of golf’s all-time greats.

Bernhard LangeCareer

Langer is celebrated for his impressive achievements in the sport. He is a two-time winner of The Masters, having claimed the green jacket in 1985 and 1993. Langer was the first golfer to be ranked number one in the world following the inception of the Official World Golf Rankings in 1986. His career includes the second-most wins on the European Tour and a rare distinction as one of only five players to have won tournaments on every continent where golf is played.

In addition to his individual successes, Langer played a pivotal role in the 2004 Ryder Cup as the European team captain, leading his team to victory although he did not participate as a player.

Challenges and Achievements

Langer is also known for his battle with the “yips,” a condition causing involuntary movements during putting. This was notably apparent during the 1991 Ryder Cup, where a missed five-foot putt contributed to the European team losing the championship. Despite these challenges, Langer has enjoyed a storied career, earning numerous accolades including induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.

He has been honored as the European Tour Player of the Year twice and has received the Jack Nicklaus Trophy three times. Additionally, Langer has been awarded the Arnold Palmer Award five times, underscoring his enduring influence and success in golf.

Personal Life

Bernhard Langer has been married to his wife, Vikki Carol, since 1984. The couple has four children and divides their time between their residences in Anhausen and Boca Raton, Florida.

Bernhard Lange Net Worth

