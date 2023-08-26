Renowned Rock Guitarist Bernie Marsden Dies Aged 72

The world of rock music is mourning the loss of Bernie Marsden, a gifted guitarist known for his significant contributions to the iconic British rock group Whitesnake during the 1970s and 80s.

Marsden’s family has confirmed his passing at the age of 72, stating that he died “peacefully” on Thursday while surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Together with fellow musician David Coverdale, Bernie Marsden co-founded the legendary band Whitesnake, leaving an indelible mark on the rock scene.

Their collaborative efforts led to the creation of memorable hits like “Here I Go Again” and “Fool For Your Loving.” Marsden’s influence extended beyond his work with Whitesnake, as he also embarked on a successful solo career.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end. pic.twitter.com/9RhE2S9mDH — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) August 25, 2023

In an online statement released on behalf of his grieving family, it was expressed, “Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing, and recording until the end.”

David Coverdale, the lead vocalist of Whitesnake, paid a heartfelt tribute to Marsden, acknowledging their shared journey on stage. “Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed,” he shared on social media. “My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie.”

Marsden’s career began in his teenage years, performing with various bands before making his professional debut with UFO in 1972.

The formation of Whitesnake in 1978, alongside Coverdale, marked a pivotal moment in his musical journey. Marsden played a pivotal role in the band’s early successes, contributing to their debut EP and their initial five albums.

Throughout his career, Bernie Marsden also explored his solo endeavors, releasing albums like “And About Time Too” and “Look At Me Now.” Following his departure from Whitesnake in 1981, he ventured into projects like the band Alaska, later joining forces with musicians like Neil Murray and Mel Galley to form MGM.

Marsden reunited with Whitesnake in 2011 after a hiatus of three decades, performing with a later iteration of the band at the Sweden Rock Festival. His connection to the group remained strong, as he became the sole original member to grace the stage with the newer lineup.

In 2017, Marsden shared his musical journey and personal insights with the world through his autobiography titled “Where’s My Guitar: On The Tourbus With The Snakeman.” The book provided an intimate glimpse into his life and career, accompanied by unseen photographs from his extraordinary journey in the world of rock music.

