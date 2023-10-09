Bernie Taupin’s Remarkable Journey To A Net Worth

Bernie Taupin, the prolific English singer, songwriter, poet, and lyricist, is a name synonymous with musical brilliance with a net worth of $200 million.

Bernie and Elton’s Legendary Partnership

In 1967, fate united Bernie Taupin and Elton John in response to a songwriter advertisement. Little did they know that this meeting would birth one of the most iconic musical partnerships in history.

While Elton excelled in composing music, his songwriting abilities were somewhat lacking. Bernie, on the other hand, possessed the lyrical magic needed to complete the musical puzzle. Together, they realized they could achieve greatness.

The Lyrical Translator of Emotions

Bernie Taupin has been hailed as the lyrical translator of Elton’s moods, memories, and fantasies. Despite not sharing Elton’s experiences as a gay man, Bernie has skillfully tapped into a wide spectrum of Elton’s emotions, both during his periods of openness and times of secrecy. An illustrative example of their collaborative magic is the creation of “Your Song.” One morning in the 1970s, while both were staying at Elton’s mom’s apartment, Bernie penned some lyrics on a scrap of paper before stepping away to brush his teeth. Upon his return, Elton had crafted the melody that would evolve into their first major hit in the United States. Interestingly, Bernie openly admits his dislike for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” a song he authored, which ironically became one of their biggest European hits.

A Timeless Legacy Recognized by Awards

In 1992, Taupin and John received the prestigious honor of induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Bernie affectionately refers to his enduring relationship with Elton as a “non-sexual love affair.”

Bernie Taupin and Elton John’s Chart-Toppers

Together, Bernie Taupin and Elton John have created some of the most iconic songs in music history. Their greatest hits include:

“Your Song” (1970): This chart-topping masterpiece reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart. “Tiny Dancer” (1972): Although initially not a chart-topper, it found eternal fame, partly due to its feature in the film “Almost Famous.” “Rocket Man” (1972): This anthem soared to No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. “Candle in the Wind” (1973/1997): Originally a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, its 1997 reworking in honor of Princess Diana became a global sensation and one of the world’s best-selling singles. “Crocodile Rock” (1973): This track scaled to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Elton John’s first US No. 1 hit. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (1974): Securing No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a top 20 position in the UK, this song remains unforgettable. “Daniel” (1973): Achieving No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a top 5 rank in the UK, it’s a classic in their repertoire.

Early Chapters of Bernie Taupin’s Life

Born Bernard John Taupin on May 22, 1950, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England, Bernie’s upbringing was in a farmhouse devoid of electricity. A family with French roots nurtured him. Bernie’s quest for creative expression overshadowed his academic pursuits from a young age. At 15, he embarked on a journey as a trainee at a local newspaper but soon abandoned it to hitchhike across the country with friends. This period saw him relishing life through lively dance floors, snooker tables, and part-time jobs, ultimately leading him to a life-changing newspaper advertisement.

Career of Bernie Taupin

This fateful newspaper advertisement was for an audition with Liberty Records, a quest for new talent. Interestingly, Bernie failed the audition, as did an obscure artist named Elton John. However, Elton had the opportunity to peruse Bernie’s poetry, which captivated him. This encounter ignited a creative partnership that would shape the course of musical history.

Over four decades, Bernie and Elton collaborated on more than 30 albums. In 1977, they briefly parted ways, allowing Bernie to explore collaborations with other artists, including Alice Cooper. However, by 1980, the dynamic duo reunited. Bernie’s lyrical prowess extended to film as he wrote lyrics for movies like “Aida,” “The Lion King” (1994), and “Billy Elliot.” He even penned the screenplay for “Rocketman,” the acclaimed Elton John biopic. Their musical journey continued to flourish through Broadway musicals and beyond.

As a solo artist, Bernie transitioned from spoken-word albums in the early ’70s to his debut album as a singer, “He Who Rides the Tiger.” In 1996, he founded his band, Farm Dogs. Bernie is also a skilled visual artist, with his artwork exhibited across the United States and Canada since 2010.

Net Worth of Bernie Taupin

Bernie Taupin net worth stands at a staggering $200 million, primarily attributed to the immense value of the song catalog he shares with Elton John. Bernie’s lyrical genius has played a pivotal role in crafting the lyrics for the majority of Elton’s chart-topping hits.

Bernie Taupin Relationships

Bernie Taupin has ventured into the institution of marriage four times. His first union was with Maxine Feibelman in 1971, ending in divorce by 1976. Interestingly, his relationship with Maxine profoundly influenced many of Elton John’s songs. In 1979, Bernie married Toni Lynn Russo, sister of renowned actress Rene Russo. Unfortunately, this marriage concluded in divorce by 1991.

In 1993, Bernie wed Stephanie Haymes Roven, daughter of the famed entertainers Dick Haymes and Fran Jeffries. This third marriage endured for five years before ending in divorce in 1998. In 2004, Bernie Taupin embarked on his fourth marital journey with Heather Kidd. Together, they share two children, and their family now calls Santa Barbara County, California, home.

