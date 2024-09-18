Best-Selling Author Nelson DeMille Dies Aged 81

Nelson DeMille, the renowned author known for his action-packed novels, has died at the age of 81.

He passed away on Tuesday following a battle with stage four esophageal cancer, as confirmed by the New York Post.

DeMille, a native of Long Island, was famous for books like Plum Island and The Charm School, which captivated readers with their gripping plots.

In a statement, his family shared their sorrow while also celebrating his life.

“Nelson fought a valiant nine-month battle with esophageal cancer,” they wrote. “True to form, he faced this ordeal with courage, grace, and good humor. We are grieving, but also celebrating his wonderful life and his lasting legacy as a father, friend, and storyteller.”

Over the course of his career, DeMille wrote 23 novels, with 17 of them becoming best-sellers.

His first book, By the Rivers of Babylon, was published in 1978, and his most recent work, Blood Lines, came out in 2023.

Born on August 23, 1943, DeMille attended Elmont Memorial High School, where he excelled in both football and track.

He later studied at Hofstra University for three years before joining the U.S. Army, where he served as a lieutenant from 1966 to 1969.

DeMille was awarded the Air Medal, Bronze Star, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Combat Infantry Badge for his military service.

After leaving the army, he returned to Hofstra to complete his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History.

Nelson DeMille’s legacy as a storyteller and decorated veteran will continue to be remembered by readers and fans worldwide.