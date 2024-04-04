Bette Midler Net Worth

Bette Midler, affectionately known as “The Divine Miss M,” has solidified her status as an American icon through her multifaceted talents as a singer, actress, and writer. With a net worth of $250 million, Midler’s illustrious career spans decades, marked by numerous awards, chart-topping albums, and acclaimed performances on stage and screen.

Early Life

Born Bette Davis Midler on December 1, 1945, in Honolulu, Hawaii, she discovered her passion for performance at an early age. After relocating to New York City in the mid-1960s, Midler honed her craft under the tutelage of renowned acting coach Uta Hagen. Her Broadway debut in “Fiddler on the Roof” laid the foundation for a career that would captivate audiences worldwide.

Bette Midler Career

Midler’s breakout moment came with her debut album, “The Divine Miss M” (1972), produced by Barry Manilow. This platinum-selling record catapulted her to fame, paving the way for a string of successful albums and iconic film roles. From her unforgettable performance in “The Rose” (1979) to her heartwarming portrayal in “Beaches” (1988), Midler’s versatility as an actress has earned her critical acclaim and enduring popularity.

Bette Midler Movies and Books

In addition to her cinematic endeavors, Midler has made a significant impact on television, earning accolades for her roles in acclaimed series such as “The Politician” and her own sitcom, “Bette.”

As a writer, she has penned several books, including the autobiographical “A View from A Broad” and the forthcoming “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable.”

Personal Life

Midler’s personal life reflects her commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Alongside her husband, artist Martin von Haselberg, she founded the New York Restoration Project, dedicated to revitalizing green spaces in underserved communities. Her unwavering support for wounded service members and active involvement in USO tours underscore her dedication to giving back to those in need.

Bette Midler Awards

Throughout her illustrious career, Midler has amassed a remarkable collection of awards, including multiple Grammys, Emmys, and Tonys. Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame stands as a testament to her enduring impact on the entertainment industry and her status as a beloved cultural icon.

Real Estate

Midler’s real estate portfolio boasts a luxurious triplex apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York City, showcasing her impeccable taste and refined lifestyle. Additionally, her expansive property on the island of Kauai in Hawaii serves as a tranquil retreat, reflecting her deep connection to the natural beauty of the islands.

Bette Midler Net Worth

Bette Midler net worth is $250 million.