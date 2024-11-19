Beyoncé to Star in NFL Half-time Show on Christmas Day

Beyoncé has announced she will perform during the NFL’s half-time show on Christmas Day.

The singer will perform as the Houston Texans take on the Baltimore Ravens – one of two fixtures scheduled for that day.

The second match will see Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers and both matches will be streamed on Netflix.

It will be the first time Beyoncé has performed tracks from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which she first revealed during February’s Super Bowl.

She released singles Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages immediately after appearing in an advert during the game, and dropped Cowboy Carter in March.

The album, which includes duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, leans into the country genre and is the second of a planned trilogy that started with Renaissance.

It is nominated for Album of the Year at 2025’s Grammy Awards, where Beyoncé’s up for a further 10 trophies including best country album and song of the year for Texas Hold ‘Em.

The singer announced the half-time show with posts on her socials where she’s seen catching a football while standing on a classic American car covered in roses, all while wearing her signature cowboy hat.

Netflix has also teased that the singer’s expected to “bring along some special guests” who featured on her latest release.

It won’t be the first time Beyoncé’s starred in a half-time show, having headlined the Super Bowl in 2013 and performed alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars in 2016 – the most watched half-time show ever.

Christmas Day games have become a staple of the NFL calendar since first launching in the 1980s.

In May, Netflix announced it had signed a deal to broadcast NFL games up to 2026 as part of a drive to expand into sports.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live,” the streaming platform’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, said.

“There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts.”

On Friday, Netflix streamed boxing for the first time with a live fight between heavyweight legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul.

It said 60 million households streamed the fight around the world, but some complained about it crashing.

NFL fans in competing team cities will still be able to watch the match on broadcast TV and they’ll also be available to stream on the NFL+ app in the US.

NFL bosses say the deal with Netflix is a good opportunity to open the game up to fans outside of the US too.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, said.

“The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

By BBC News