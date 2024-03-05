fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Bezos Dethrones Musk To Reclaim Title Of World’s Richest Man

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of the richest person on earth, surpassing Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday.

    The Amazon founder’s net worth was $200 billion, while Musk followed at $198 billion. Musk has lost about $31 billion over the past year, while Bezos has gained $23 billion, according to the index.

    Tesla shares had tumbled more than 7% on Monday.

    Musk had reclaimed the title of world’s richest person in May 2023, edging out LVMH (LVMHF) CEO Bernard Arnault, who runs one of the world’s biggest conglomerates and includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine. The three centibillionaires — Musk, Arnault and Bezos — have been in competition with each other for the top spot for months. Arnault had held the title as his wealth climbed due to a boom in luxury goods sales that helped drive up LVMH’s stock price.

    Earlier this year, a Delaware state court judge threw out Musk’s 2018 pay package — worth more than $50 billion — that helped to make him one of the richest people in the world. Tesla shares also tumbled about 24% year-to-date.

    Of course, the title of the richest person on earth swaps every few months, depending on markets performance. Musk and Arnault still hold plenty of wealth — since 2020, the net worth of the five wealthiest people on earth has skyrocketed 114% to a total of $869 billion, after taking inflation into account, according to Oxfam’s annual inequality report.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    After Blunt Assessment Of Gaza ‘Catastrophe,’ Kamala Harris To Meet Israel’s Gantz

    Bezos Dethrones Musk To Reclaim Title Of World's Richest Man

     
    Haiti’s Neighbors Prepare For ‘Drastic Escalation’ In Violence After Jailbreak

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X