Biden Emerges Victorious in New Hampshire Despite Absence on Ballot

President Joe Biden clinched a decisive win in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, even though his name was notably absent from the ballot. This strategic move came as a result of a standoff between the state and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which ordered New Hampshire to reschedule its primary.

Biden, choosing to skip the primary due to New Hampshire’s refusal to comply with the DNC’s directive, faced the potential embarrassment of losing to Democratic congressman Dean Phillips. However, Biden’s supporters in the state rallied, organizing a campaign encouraging voters to write in his name on the ballot.

Partial results revealed late on Tuesday demonstrated Biden’s resounding success, securing 67% of the vote, leaving Phillips trailing at 19%. Notably, author and motivational speaker Marianne Williamson secured 4% of the vote.

Also Read: Judge Threatens to Remove Trump from Court in Defamation Trial

The drama unfolded as the DNC, asserting that South Carolina’s diverse population better reflected the nation, decided to make it the first state to vote in the primary race. New Hampshire, bound by its state constitution to maintain its status as the first state to vote, resisted the directive, resulting in the loss of its 24 delegates.

Facing a challenge from Phillips, a Minnesota congressman, Biden chose not to register as a candidate. The primary’s outcome will determine the number of delegates who will subsequently select the party’s nominee at the national convention in August.

Meanwhile, in the Republican primary, all eyes were on the duel between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, generating significant attention.

Phillips, a moderate who entered office in 2019, hails from the wealthy Phillips Distilling Company empire. As one of the richest members of Congress, he invested over $5 million in ads in the state, a stark contrast to Biden’s $156,000 spending. Undeterred by the loss, Phillips remains committed to his campaign, expressing concerns that Democrats may be heading towards a potential disaster if not vigilant.

The political landscape remains dynamic as the primaries progress, shaping the path toward the national conventions and ultimately the selection of the presidential nominees.