Biden Tells US it’s Time to ‘Pass the Torch’ to Harris

US President Joe Biden has told Americans in a televised address that it’s time to “pass the torch to a new generation” as he sought to explain the historic decision to end his faltering re-election campaign.

Mr Biden, 81, said he withdrew his candidacy and endorsed US Vice-President Kamala Harris to unite their fellow Democrats and the country.

The White House speech marked his first public appearance since he exited the race on 21 July, paving the way for Ms Harris to run for the party’s nomination.

The Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, meanwhile, said at a rally that Ms Harris was a “radical left lunatic”.

Opinion polls so far indicate a tight race between the former president and Ms Harris in a hypothetical match-up.

In his address on Wednesday night, Mr Biden spoke for 11 minutes from the Oval Office, with his wife, Jill, son, Hunter, and daughter, Ashley, in the room alongside some key White House staff.

“I revere this office,” he said. “But I love my country more.”

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” added Mr Biden, who has been in public office for over half a century. “That is the best way to unite our nation.”

The president vowed to “finish the job for the American people” before the end of his term in January next year and called Ms Harris, 59, an “experienced, tough, capable” partner.

Mr Biden said he believed his record warranted a second term. But “nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy”, he continued. “That includes personal ambition”.

“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands.”

As they were being ushered out of the room, the White House press corps heard applause from family members and staff as the president spoke softly.

Mr Biden did not mention the three weeks of mounting pressure he had faced from top Democrats and donors to step aside in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump late last month.

Trump, 78, posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday night that the president “was barely understandable, and sooo bad!”

Speaking earlier in the day at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Republican attacked both Ms Harris and Mr Biden, whom he called the most damaging president in US history.

“For three-and-a-half years lying Kamala Harris has been the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe,” he said.

“She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office.”

At a White House news briefing earlier in the day, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden’s exit was “not about his health”, but declined to give further details.

She also denied to reporters there had been any “cover-up” over Mr Biden’s cognitive abilities.

Ms Harris, for her part, is hitting the campaign trail.

Earlier on Wednesday, she addressed the historically black Zeta Phi Beta sorority in Indianapolis, telling members that her new campaign is “not playing around” and asked for their help to get elected.

“In this moment, I believe we face a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past,” she said. “And with your support, I am fighting for our nation’s future.”

She would be the first black, South-Asian American and woman president, though she needs black voters to turn out in November.

However, Black Lives Matter, the activist group, said in a statement on Tuesday that Democrats were seeking to “manipulate Black voters” by installing Ms Harris at the behest of billionaire donors in a “blatant disregard for democratic principles”.

Mr Biden is the first sitting president not to seek re-election since 1968 when Lyndon Johnson halted his campaign as his popularity sank during the Vietnam War.

Some Republicans have called for Mr Biden to step down now as president, arguing that he cannot run the country if he cannot run for office – a charge the White House has rejected.

On Thursday, Mr Biden is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, as well as with the families of US hostages still being held in Gaza.

By BBC News