Biden to raise concern over Nippon Steel’s deal for U.S. Steel, source says

In December, Nippon Steel (5401.T), opens new tab clinched a deal to buy the 122-year-old iconic U.S. steelmaker for a hefty premium, betting that U.S. Steel (X.N), opens new tab would benefit from the spending and tax incentives in Biden’s infrastructure bill.

However, several Democratic and Republican U.S. senators have criticized the deal, citing national security concerns or raising questions about why the two companies did not consult U.S. Steel’s main union ahead of the announcement.