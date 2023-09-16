Bien Survives Terrifying Road Accident

Celebrated Kenyan artist and Sauti Sol band member, Bien Aime Baraza, has recently shared news of his harrowing encounter with a road accident.

The 34-year-old artist took to his Instagram page, where he boasts over 486k followers, to reveal the shocking incident.

Accompanied by a photograph of a badly damaged black Porsche Cayenne, which had sustained significant front-end damage and other dents, Bien expressed his gratitude for surviving the accident.

In the post, he wrote, “Thank GOD I made it out alive,” using the clasped hands emoji to symbolize his thankfulness, all while R. Kelly’s ‘You Saved Me’ played in the background.

The image showed the car situated in what appeared to be a junkyard, with a wrecked white vehicle visible in the background.

However, Bien did not provide any further details about the accident, including whether he was alone during the incident or where and when it occurred.

Shortly after her husband’s post, Chiki Kuruka, Bien’s wife, also shared a brief message on her Instagram stories, hinting at his unfortunate accident.

Without divulging specifics, the dance enthusiast posted a picture of the clasped praying hands emoji, suggesting that she was either expressing gratitude or sending out a prayer.

