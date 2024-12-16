Big day by Josh Allen helps Bills tame Lions

Josh Allen passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more and the visiting Buffalo Bills halted Detroit’s franchise-record 11-game winning streak with a 48-42 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Allen, who has 10 total touchdowns in the last two games, passed for 362 yards and rushed for 68 yards. James Cook rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills (11-3).

Jared Goff passed for 494 yards and matched his career high of five touchdowns for the Lions (12-2). Amon Ra St. Brown caught a touchdown while establishing career bests of 14 passes for 193 yards.

The teams combined for 1,080 yards. Buffalo had 559, Detroit totaled 521. The Bills led 21-14 at halftime. Buffalo scored on its first possession, driving 73 yards. Allen then plunged in from a yard out for the touchdown. The next Bills possession began with a 28-yard pass from Allen to Cook. The 78-yard drive ended with a 4-yard run by Allen. Detroit answered with a 70-yard drive that Goff completed with a 12-yard scoring pass to Tim Patrick.

The Bills made it 21-7 on Cook’s 6-yard run. Detroit pulled within a touchdown again on a tackle-eligible play, as Goff connected with Dan Skipper on a 9-yard scoring pass.

Also Read: Josh Allen Net Worth

The Bills extended the advantage to 28-14 less than two minutes into the second half on Cook’s 41-yard run. Following a St. Brown fumble in Lions territory, the Bills scored again. Allen threw a shovel pass to Khalil Shakir for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

The Lions answered before the quarter ended as St. Brown caught a pass from Goff near midfield and raced into the end zone on a 66-yard play. Tyler Bass kicked a 50-yard field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter to make it 38-21. Goff’s 12-yard TD pass to Jahmyr Gibbs with 12 minutes left cut Buffalo’s lead to 10. A Detroit onside kick backfired as Mack Hollins returned it 37 yards to the 5. Allen tossed a scoring pass to Ray Davis on the next play.

Gibbs scored on a 1-yard run with 8:02 left. Bass made a 41-yard field goal with 2:03 remaining for the 48-35 lead. Goff hit Jameson Williams from 3 yards out with 12 seconds left for the final score.