Bill Bellamy, an American actor and stand-up comedian, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Known for his rise to fame on “Def Comedy Jam,” Bellamy has carved out a successful career in entertainment, appearing in numerous TV shows, movies, and hosting gigs across networks like MTV, FOX, and Comedy Central. Notably, Bellamy coined the enduring phrase “booty call,” a testament to his cultural impact.

Bill Bellamy Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth April 7, 1965 Place of Birth Newark, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Comedian, VJ, Actor, Television Producer, Presenter, Voice Actor, Screenwriter

Early Life

Bill Bellamy was born on April 7, 1965, in Newark, New Jersey, to parents Edna and William Bellamy. Growing up, he shared a household with his sister, Karen, and a brother who later passed away. He is also the cousin of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. Bellamy attended Seton Hall Preparatory School in South Orange, New Jersey, before pursuing a degree in economics at Rutgers University, where he discovered his talent for stand-up comedy.

Bill Bellamy Career

Bellamy’s comedy career took off during his college years, performing at small clubs and rapidly gaining a following. His big break came with HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” where he popularized the term “booty call.” This exposure led to three performances on “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” between 1991 and 1995.

Rise to Fame

In 1996, Bellamy released his first stand-up special, “Booty Call,” on Showtime. His charm and humor caught the attention of television and film producers, leading to a string of appearances on MTV, where he hosted shows like “MTV Jamz” and “MTV Beach House.” Bellamy also landed roles in films such as “Fled,” “Love Jones,” “The Brothers,” “How to Be a Player,” “Getting Played,” and “Any Given Sunday.”

Television and Voice Work

Bellamy’s versatility extended to television, where he made guest appearances on Nickelodeon’s “Kenan and Kel” and voiced Skeeter on “Cousin Skeeter.” In 2000, he featured on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and later joined the main cast of “Men, Women & Dogs” and “Fastlane.”

Also Read: Ben Roethlisberger Net Worth

Bellamy’s career continued to flourish with roles in films like “Buying the Cow” and appearances on shows such as “Chelsea Lately.” He starred in “Neverwas,” voiced a character in the “NARC” video game, and hosted “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

Recent Projects

In 2010, Bellamy appeared in “Lottery Ticket” and guest-starred on several TV shows. He secured a main role in the series “Mr. Box Office” and appeared in “10 Rules for Sleeping Around” and “Hot in Cleveland.” His recent roles include films like “Kindergarten Cop 2,” “The Bounce Back,” and “A Dark Foe,” as well as a recurring role in HBO’s “Insecure.”

Personal Life and Real Estate

Bill Bellamy married Kristen Bellamy on June 16, 2001. The couple has two children: Bailey, born in 2003, and Baron, born in 2006. In March 2001, Bellamy purchased a home in Encino, California, for $930,000, which remains his primary residence and is currently valued at around $3 million.

Bill Bellamy Net Worth

Bill Bellamy net worth is $6 million.