Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit Allegations Of Sexual Assault From Singer Morganne Picard

American singer Morganne Picard has come forward with disturbing allegations against actor and comedian Bill Cosby.

In a new lawsuit, Picard claims that she was drugged and raped by Cosby in the 1980s. The accusations add to the already extensive list of sexual assault allegations that have been leveled against the once-beloved entertainer.

In a statement to People Magazine, Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, expressed disappointment at the latest lawsuit, stating, “It is disappointing to see that these alleged distractors are able to monetize false allegations against Mr. Cosby. Mr. Cosby continues to invoke his Constitutional Rights by saying, ‘Not Guilty,’ and vehemently denying all of these alleged allegations waged against him.”

The allegations from Picard add to the mounting legal troubles faced by Cosby. Earlier in June, ex-model Victoria Valentino filed a lawsuit against the actor, also accusing him of drugging and raping her.

The legal battles have put the actor back in the spotlight after he served time in prison for sexual assault in 2018. His conviction was later overturned.

According to media reports, Picard claimed that she was invited to appear on “The Cosby Show” in 1987.

During her time on the set, she alleges that she was encouraged to consume intoxicating drinks on multiple occasions between 1987 and 1990.

It was during this period that she says Cosby sexually assaulted her.

Before Picard and Valentino’s lawsuits, six other women had filed complaints against Cosby, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The accusations sparked a high-profile trial that led to his initial conviction.

Over the years, more than 60 women have come forward with allegations of drugging and sexual assault by Cosby.

The actor was once considered a beloved entertainer, famous for his role in “The Cosby Show,” but the allegations have tarnished his reputation and led to his downfall in the entertainment industry.

