Bill Goldberg, a former professional football player, wrestler, and current actor, boasts a net worth of $16 million. He achieved significant fame and fortune through his wrestling career, winning numerous titles with WWE and WCW. Goldberg is one of only three men to have been world champion in both WWE and WCW and holds the record for the longest undefeated streak in professional wrestling with 173 consecutive wins.

Bill Goldberg Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth December 27, 1966 Place of Birth Tulsa, Oklahoma Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player, Wrestler, Current Actor

Saudi Payday

In 2023, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bill Goldberg earned $2 million per match for four performances in Saudi Arabia, amounting to a total payday of $8 million.

Early Life

Bill Goldberg was born William Scott Goldberg on December 27, 1966, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His mother, a classical violinist, bred award-winning orchids, while his father worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist. Goldberg grew up with two brothers, Steve and Michael. He attended Tulsa Edison High School and was raised in the Jewish faith, a practice he continues into adulthood. His heritage is Russian and Romanian.

Goldberg developed an interest in football at 16 and played for his high school team. After graduating, he received a scholarship to play football at the University of Georgia, where he was a standout defensive tackle and was inducted into the Junkyard Dog Club for top defensive players.

In 1990, Goldberg was drafted by the L.A. Rams in the 11th round, but he was dropped after training camp. He then played for the Sacramento Surge in the World League of American Football, helping the team win the World Bowl in 1992, the WLAF’s last year in the U.S.

NFL and Wrestling Career

Goldberg’s NFL career included playing for the Atlanta Falcons from 1992 to 1994 and the L.A. Rams. His football career ended prematurely due to a severe abdominal injury. During physical therapy, he began powerlifting and training in mixed martial arts, eventually meeting professional wrestlers Lex Luger and Sting, who encouraged him to pursue wrestling.

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

He trained at the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) Power Plant in Atlanta and debuted as Bill Gold in 1997. After several untelevised matches, he made his televised debut on “Nitro,” defeating Hugh Morrus. Goldberg quickly gained fame for his rapid victories, often winning matches in just a few minutes.

In 1998, WCW began highlighting his consecutive wins, and his victory over Perry Saturn at Spring Stampede marked his 74th consecutive win. Despite the inflated win-loss record, Goldberg’s early success was undeniable. He won the United States Heavyweight Championship in 1998 and later defeated both Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Goldberg’s contract with AOL Time Warner, WCW’s parent company, made him one of the highest-paid wrestlers, earning $2.5 million annually. After recovering from an arm injury in 2002, he wrestled for All Japan Pro Wrestling before joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2003. He won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Triple H and continued to achieve success, including winning the WWE Universal Championship in 2017. Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, making him the only person to have held the WCW, WWE Heavyweight, and WWE Universal Championship titles.

Acting Career

Goldberg has also pursued acting, debuting in “Universal Soldier: The Return” in 1999. He appeared in the Adam Sandler-produced sports comedy “The Longest Yard” in 2005 and hosted “Auto-Maniac” on The History Channel. He starred in the thriller “Half Past Dead 2” in 2007 and appeared on “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Wrestling Championship” in 2008. More recently, he featured in “American Satan” in 2017 and began hosting “Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” on The History Channel in 2018.

Personal Life

Goldberg married stuntwoman Wanda Ferraton in 2005, and they have a son together. They reside in Boerne, Texas, where Goldberg co-owns The Extreme Power Gym, a Muay Thai and amateur boxing gym in Oceanside, California. An auto enthusiast, Goldberg owns over 25 vintage cars and is an animal rights activist, having appeared before the U.S. Congress to raise awareness about illegal animal fighting. He is also known for visiting children undergoing cancer treatment, embracing his role as a positive influence and role model.

Real Estate

In 1999, Goldberg purchased a home in Bonsall, California, for $1 million. The 4,600-square-foot home on more than 17 acres included a 20-car garage and a four-stall horse facility. He sold the property in May 2020 for $2.9 million. Goldberg and his wife then moved to a 150-acre property in Texas, where they keep llamas and zebras. His collection of over 20 cars is housed in a custom-built, temperature-controlled garage on the property.

Bill Goldberg Net Worth

Bill Goldberg net worth is $16 million.