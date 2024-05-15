Billy Bob Thornton Net Worth

Billy Bob Thornton is a multifaceted American actor, screenwriter, producer, and musician with a net worth of $45 million. Thornton’s career took a significant leap forward when he transformed his short film, “Some Folks Call It a Sling Blade,” into the feature film “Sling Blade.” The film, which tells the tragic story of a mentally handicapped man committing a horrific crime, became a sleeper hit and earned Thornton multiple awards, including an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. This success propelled his Hollywood career, allowing him to balance acting, directing, and writing, alongside releasing four music albums. Thornton’s notable acting credits include “Tombstone,” “Indecent Proposal,” “A Simple Plan,” “Armageddon,” “Monster’s Ball,” “Bad Santa,” “Friday Night Lights,” and many others. As a writer and director, he has worked on projects like “One False Move,” “Don’t Look Back,” “All the Pretty Horses,” and “The Gift.”

Early Life

William Robert Thornton was born on August 4, 1955, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. His nickname, Billy Bob, follows a family tradition set by his father, William Raymond “Billy Ray” Thornton, a high school teacher and basketball coach. Raised in a Methodist household with two brothers, Thornton’s family frequently moved within Arkansas, residing in Alpine, Malvern, and Mount Holly. The family faced financial challenges, living in a shack without electricity or plumbing.

During high school, Thornton excelled in baseball and seemed destined for a professional career until an injury ended his hopes of joining the Kansas City Royals. He then worked for the Arkansas State Transportation Department and studied psychology at Henderson State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles.

Billy Bob Thornton Career

Thornton moved to Los Angeles with his childhood friend, Tom Epperson, aiming to break into the entertainment industry. Although he struggled initially, working in fast-food restaurants and as a telemarketer, he began to gain traction as a musician in the band Jack Hammer. A chance encounter with director Billy Wilder shifted his focus from acting to screenwriting, setting the stage for his breakthrough.

Breakthrough

Thornton’s major breakthrough came with “One False Move,” which he co-wrote and starred in, receiving critical acclaim. However, it was “Sling Blade” that solidified his status in Hollywood. Thornton wrote, directed, and starred in the film, earning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and a nomination for Best Actor.

Following “Sling Blade,” Thornton appeared in films like “Primary Colors,” “Armageddon,” “A Simple Plan,” and “Monster’s Ball.” He also directed “All the Pretty Horses” in 2000, though the film’s poor reception led him to vow never to direct again.

Thornton’s filmography expanded with roles in “Bandits,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” and the cult classic “Bad Santa,” where he played an alcoholic, suicidal Santa Claus. He diversified his roles to avoid typecasting, appearing in films like “The Astronaut Farmer.”

In 2014, Thornton shifted focus to television, earning acclaim for his role in “Fargo.” He later starred in the Amazon series “Goliath” from 2016 to 2021, further cementing his reputation as a versatile actor.

Personal Life

Billy Bob Thornton’s personal life has been marked by several high-profile relationships. He married six times, with his most notable marriage being to Angelina Jolie from 2000 to 2002. Thornton has four children from his various marriages. His current wife is Connie Angland, whom he married in 2014 after an 11-year relationship. They have one child together and reside in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

Thornton’s real estate ventures have seen mixed results. In 2000, he and Angelina Jolie purchased a Beverly Hills property from Slash for $3.7 million. Thornton retained the property after their divorce, eventually selling it for $8 million in 2013. In 2008, he bought a home in Malibu’s Point Dume for $2.35 million, selling it at a $250,000 loss in 2018. In 2013, Thornton acquired a Brentwood property for $2.7 million, featuring a solar-heated saltwater pool and extensive balconies.

