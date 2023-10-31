Billy Idol Net Worth, Biography, Career, Wife And Achievements

Billy Idol, the renowned English rock musician, singer-songwriter, and actor, boasts a remarkable net worth of $60 million.

Billy Idol Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth November 30, 1955 Place of Birth Stanmore Nationality American Profession Musician, Singer-Songwriter, and Actor

Who is Billy Idol?

Billy Idol, a legendary figure in the world of rock music, made his mark in the 1980s with his punk rock band Generation X and later as a solo artist. His electrifying performances and hit songs such as “Eyes Without a Face,” “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding,” and “Mony Mony” have solidified his position as a rock icon. Idol’s contribution to the MTV era earned him the status of one of the first MTV stars and an influential member of the glam rock movement.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Billy Idol, born William Michael Albert Broad on November 30, 1955, in Stanmore, London, England, had a life that took him from the UK to the United States. His early years saw the family move to Patchogue, New York, when Billy was just two years old, and eventually back to England. His education journey included time at Ravensbourne School for Boys and later Worthing High School for Boys after a family relocation. Idol briefly attended the University of Sussex before embarking on his musical journey.

Billy Idol Career

Billy Idol’s journey in music began when he formed the band Generation X, initially as a guitarist, before taking the frontman role. The band gained recognition, appearing on “Top of the Pops” and releasing several albums, including “Generation X,” “Valley of the Dolls,” and “Kiss Me Deadly.”

In 1981, Billy Idol ventured to New York City and began his solo career, releasing the EP “Don’t Stop” with standout tracks like “Dancing with Myself” and “Mony Mony.” His self-titled debut solo album and subsequent album “Rebel Yell” earned Platinum certifications in multiple countries, with singles like “White Wedding” and “Eyes Without a Face” making their mark.

Billy Idol’s discography also includes albums such as “Whiplash Smile,” a remix album titled “Vital Idol,” and “Charmed Life.” He further expanded his career with film appearances, including roles in “The Wedding Singer” and “The Doors.”

In the late ’80s, Billy Idol’s life took a turn when he was considered for a role in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” as the T-1000, but a motorcycle accident led to the role’s recasting. His journey continued with albums like “Devil’s Playground,” “Happy Holidays,” and “Kings & Queens of the Underground.” His 2014 memoir, “Dancing with Myself,” became a “New York Times” bestseller.

What is Billy Idol Net Worth?

The rock icon, Billy Idol net worth of $60 million was accumulated through his influential career, characterized by chart-topping hits and a charismatic stage presence.

Billy Idol Wife

Billy Idol’s personal life includes relationships and family. He welcomed his son, Willem Wolf Broad, with singer and dancer Perri Lister. Later, he had a daughter named Bonnie Blue Broad with Linda Mathis. In 2018, Billy Idol became an American citizen and holds dual citizenship between England and the U.S.\

Overcoming personal challenges, including a near-fatal drug overdose, Billy chose to lead a healthier life, driven by his commitment to being a better father and artist.

Billy Idol Awards

Billy Idol’s contributions to the music world have earned him accolades and nominations. He received Grammy nominations for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for songs like “Rebel Yell,” “To Be a Lover,” and “Cradle of Love.” Additionally, he won an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for “Cradle of Love” and garnered nominations for 10 MTV Video Music Awards, winning the Best Video from a Film category for the same song. Idol’s influence extended to earning a Brit Award nomination for Best British Video.