Billy Joel’s Net Worth

Billy Joel is an acclaimed American singer, songwriter, and pianist with an estimated net worth of $250 million. Widely recognized as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Joel has sold over 160 million records worldwide. His career reached its zenith during the 1970s and 1980s, a period marked by a series of hit albums and singles that have since become timeless classics.

Joel is renowned for his storytelling prowess and his ability to craft memorable, melodic pop songs. Some of his most iconic albums include The Stranger (1977), which features hits like “Just the Way You Are,” “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” and “Only the Good Die Young.” His 1978 album, 52nd Street, won the Grammy for Album of the Year and included the popular single “My Life.” Other significant works include Glass Houses (1980), which produced the number-one hit “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” and An Innocent Man (1983), a tribute to the musical styles of the 1950s and ’60s. Among his most beloved songs is “Piano Man” from the 1973 album of the same name, often considered Joel’s signature tune.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Billy Joel earned an impressive $45 million. Over the span of 2017 to 2019, he brought in $50 million. Joel’s earnings are significantly boosted by his lucrative residencies, such as the multi-year engagement at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, where he can easily earn between $2-3 million per show. Notably, his 2019 New Year’s Eve concert grossed $4.6 million. From the start of his MSG residency in 2014 through the end of 2019, Joel grossed around $150 million from this venture alone.

Joel’s decade-long monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, which concluded in July 2024, consisted of 104 concerts attended by over two million fans, generating $260 million in ticket sales.

Early Life

William Martin Joel was born on May 9, 1949, in the Bronx, New York City. His father, a classical pianist and businessman, was a German immigrant who fled the Nazis, while his mother’s family hailed from Kent, England. Joel’s parents met at a Gilbert and Sullivan performance in New York, and he grew up in Hicksville, Long Island, after his family relocated there. Following his parents’ divorce in 1957, his father returned to Europe, and Joel was raised by his mother.

From a young age, Joel showed a strong inclination towards music, beginning piano lessons at the age of four at his mother’s urging. This early exposure cultivated a lasting appreciation for classical music. By the age of 14, Joel had joined his first band, The Echoes. Despite his musical talents, he did not graduate from Hicksville High School due to insufficient credits and chose to pursue a full-time career in music instead of completing his education.

Billy Joel Career

Billy Joel’s music career began in earnest when he joined the band The Hassles in 1967. The band signed with United Artists Records, releasing several singles and albums that did not gain significant traction. Joel then formed the duo Attila with drummer Jon Small, but their collaboration ended after one album due to Joel’s affair with Small’s wife, Elizabeth.

Joel embarked on a solo career in 1971 with the album Cold Spring Harbor. Although it wasn’t a commercial success, it led to his signing with Columbia Records in 1972. His breakthrough came with his fourth solo album, The Stranger (1977), which sold over 10 million copies and produced hits like “Just the Way You Are” and “She’s Always a Woman.” Joel’s subsequent albums, including 52nd Street (1978), Glass Houses (1980), and An Innocent Man (1983), cemented his status as a music icon. His albums have sold over 150 million copies globally, making him one of the best-selling artists in history. Joel has received 23 Grammy nominations and won six, in addition to being inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite retiring from recording new pop music in 1993, Joel continued to tour and released Fantasies & Delusions in 2001, an album of classical piano compositions. He has also maintained a prominent presence with his monthly Madison Square Garden residency, which began in 2014. Joel played his 72nd consecutive monthly show there in January 2020 and announced the conclusion of the residency with his 100th performance in July 2024.

Billy Joel Business

In 1989, Billy Joel filed a lawsuit against his former manager and brother-in-law, Frank Weber, for $90 million, alleging mismanagement of his finances. The lawsuit sought $60 million in damages for $30 million in mishandled funds. Weber filed for bankruptcy, and Joel eventually secured an $8 million settlement after also suing his accountants and lawyers.

Joel is also an entrepreneur; he co-authored an autobiography, The Book of Joel: A Memoir (2011), and has owned businesses like the Long Island Boat Company and a custom motorcycle shop in Oyster Bay, Long Island.

Personal Life

Joel has been married four times. His first marriage to Elizabeth Weber Small ended in 1982, with Joel losing significant financial assets due to mismanagement by Elizabeth’s brother and a costly divorce settlement. He married model Christie Brinkley in 1985, and they had one daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, before divorcing in 1994. His third marriage to chef Katie Lee lasted from 2004 to 2009. Joel’s fourth marriage is to Alexis Roderick, with whom he has two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne.

Despite not graduating from high school initially, Joel later earned his diploma by submitting essays and has received several honorary doctorates from various institutions, including Berklee College of Music and Stony Brook University.

Real Estate

Joel has also been active in real estate, owning multiple properties, including a 26-acre estate in Oyster Bay, New York, which he listed for $49 million in 2023. He has owned several homes in Florida, including a $22.495 million waterfront mansion he listed for $50 million in 2024.

