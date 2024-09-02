Billy Lockett Wows Judges In ITV’s The Voice

A singer-songwriter from Northampton has wowed the judges of ITV talent show The Voice, before choosing to join McFly duo Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones’ team.

Billy Lockett, 32, took “the huge risk” of performing one of his own songs and played the piano live during Saturday night’s episode.

Judge will.i.am told him he “hit our heart rhythm”, Tom Jones said he should be “headlining the shows so the world can see you” and LeAnn Rimes said he “had a real gift” and asked him to join her at the O2 Arena in London.

However, it was Fletcher and Jones’s pitch, a duet by the pair, which won Lockett’s pick.

The Northampton musician, whose debut album was released last year, hugged his mum as he came off the stage.

He said it was “a huge honour” to have been chosen by all the judges.

The Voice is a competition in which contestants are chosen in a blind audition, purely on the strength of their singing, with established artists serving as coaches.

Lockett chose to perform one of his own songs which he described as “a huge risk, but I want them to feel my struggle”.

He told the judges he had been dropped by his record label aged 26.

Lockett’s debut album, Abington Grove, was named after the street near Northampton town centre where he grew up and reached number 15 in the UK albums chart.

By BBC