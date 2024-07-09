Bishop Allan Kiuna’s journey is a classic “from grass to grace” story. Born and raised in a slum, he overcame numerous challenges to become a prominent voice of integrity and leadership in Kenya. He is deeply committed to transforming lives through the teachings of God’s word. With a mission to “Teach, Train, and Equip the Body of Christ with the WORD OF FAITH so that believers can live a victorious life,” Bishop Allan Kiuna has consistently demonstrated excellence as a leader, mentor, life coach, and visionary, successfully building a substantial ministry in terms of both numbers and assets. He is also a prolific author, with titles including Living in Financial Distinction, Finishing Strong, Anointed for the Marketplace, and co-authored with Rev. Kathy Kiuna, Marriage Works and Appointment with Destiny.

Bishop Allan Kiuna Net Worth Sh5 Billion Date of Birth July 6, 1968 Nationality Kenyan

Ministry Foundation

Bishop Kiuna attributes his success not only to divine grace but also to the mentorship he received from his spiritual authority and mentor, Evangelist Teresa Wairimu of Faith Evangelistic Ministry. Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife, Reverend Kathy Kiuna, who were previously in the printing business, founded the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) on January 17, 1999. JCC has since expanded to 15 local branches and five international churches, growing from an initial congregation of six members to thousands across Kenya, South Africa, and the United States.

Controversy

The Kiunas’ wealth and lavish lifestyle have been subjects of much speculation and controversy. Despite the scrutiny, they defend their way of life. In an interview, Kathy Kiuna mentioned that it is God’s will for everyone to walk in abundance and prosper.

Also Read: Kelvin Kiptum Net Worth: Celebrating A Marathon Legend

The couple owns a multi-million mansion in Runda featuring opulent amenities such as a mahogany floor finish, a private terrace, and a swimming pool. They also possess a collection of luxury cars and motorcycles, and Allan has been rumored to own a private jet, which he confirmed on social media.

Bishop Allan Kiuna Net Worth

Bishop Allan Kiuna net worth is estimated to be Sh5 billion. It is estimated that Jubilee Christian Church collects over Sh5 million in tithes per service.

Bishop Allan Kiuna Wife

Bishop Allan Kiuna is the general overseer and founder of Jubilee Christian Church, while Rev. Kathy Kiuna is a gospel musician and founder of the Daughters of Zion Ministry. The couple met through divine ordination while Allan was serving in the Faith Evangelistic Ministry and Kathy occasionally sang there. Their relationship began on a godly note, and they have maintained strong values and mutual respect throughout their marriage.

Challenges

The Kiunas have faced significant challenges, including a period when they lost all their earthly belongings and had to be housed by a widow, sleeping on the floor for a year with their children out of school. Despite these hardships, they persevered and eventually moved from renting to owning both their church premises and their residence. Their children have also made them proud, with their firstborn Vanessa being a lawyer, Steph an architect, and Jeremy in high school.

Public Perception

Their luxurious lifestyle often draws comments from Kenyans on social media, and public scrutiny is something the Kiuna family has had to learn to live with. Kathy Kiuna states that they have embraced this attention, viewing it as a sign that they are making an impact: “Dogs never bark at parked cars. The fact that people talk means we are doing something worth talking about. Nobody high up in life will waste their time talking about someone below them. I am certain that many lives have been transformed through my ministry, and this helps me forge ahead.”