Bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) Passes On 

Prominent religious leader Bishop Allan Kiuna, renowned for his influential role as the co-founder and senior pastor of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) in Nairobi is dead.

He died at the AAR Hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted, a family spokesman said.

His friends and family congregated at his Runda home after news of the death.

Kiuna was diagnosed with multiple myeloma Cancer in 2018/2019.

Multiple Myeloma cancer occurs when there are abnormal plasma cells that build up in the bone marrow and form tumors in many bones of the body.

He was the husband of Bishop Kathy Kiuna of the same JCC church.

Many mourned him online saying he was a beacon of faith and strength.

Bishop Allan Kiuna preached with zeal, power and conviction and did not hold back even in the face of criticism. His powerful sermons and transformative leadership made JCC a global brand,” said Ezekiel Mutua, the MCSK CEO.

“He has touched so many people with the power of his faith. He served his purpose in his generation and has rested from the scourge of cancer. My sincere condolences to Rev. Kathy and the entire family, the JCC fraternity and the church at large. May Bishop’s soul rest in peace.”

Kiuna, the founder and preacher of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), had in 2023 announced his victorious battle against the cancer.

After spending a year in the United States for treatment, he shared the good news during a thanksgiving ceremony at his Nairobi church.

Bishop Kiuna recounted his journey, revealing that he embarked on his US journey in December 2022 while already battling illness.

Despite facing a challenging medical journey, he declared himself cancer-free, standing before his congregation with gratitude.

During the Thanksgiving ceremony, Bishop Kiuna disclosed that the cost of his treatment exceeded $3 million, totaling over Sh459,900,000.

He emphasized that the entire sum was divinely provided, and he did not have to dip into his own pockets.

“For the one year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t remove one coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he exclaimed amid cheers from the congregation.

Previously acknowledging his battle with cancer in 2019, Bishop Kiuna stood on the church’s altar to announce his complete recovery.

He spoke passionately about embracing the process, stating, “Don’t get bitter with the process. If you get bitter with the process, you shall abort your purpose. I am not bitter about the process because I am better. My best days are ahead of me.”

The celebration had a dual significance as Bishop Kiuna marked his 29th marriage anniversary and 57th birthday.

During the ceremony, his firstborn daughter, Vanessa, a lawyer, expressed gratitude for her father’s unwavering support and encouragement throughout her endeavors.

Vanessa shared how her father’s influence impacted her decisions, highlighting his role as her biggest champion.

“My dad is my biggest champion. I married to a man who is like my dad since I had a model of my dad and my husband emulates my dad. I watched all of it and words of faith held you. You have been the best in our lives.”

The thanksgiving ceremony was attended by the first lady, Rachel Ruto, and Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, among other politicians in the country.