Blake Shelton Siblings: All About Richie and Endy Intrieri

Blake Shelton is an American country music singer and television personality born on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma.

He started singing at a young age and moved to Nashville at 17 to pursue a singing career.

In 2001, Blake released his debut single, Austin, which spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

He has released numerous albums, including Blake Shelton, The Dreamer, Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill and Pure BS.

Additionally, Blake’s music has earned him nine Grammy Award nominations, and he has also been a judge on Nashville Star and Clash of the Choirs and a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

Siblings

Blake has two siblings, a late brother, Richie Shelton, and a sister, Endy Intrieri.

Richie, the oldest, tragically died in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was 14.

Endy is a jewelry designer and is close to Blake and his family, including his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her children.

Blake often thinks about Richie and has collaborated with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, on the song, Over You, inspired by his brother’s death.

Parents

Blake’s parents, Dorothy Shackleford and Richard Lee Shelton, raised him in Ada, Oklahoma, where he developed a love for country music.

Dorothy worked as a beauty salon owner and encouraged Blake’s interest in music from an early age.

She played a crucial role in his musical development by taking him to local talent shows and supporting his aspirations to become a singer.

Richard worked as a used car salesman and later as a car dealership manager.

He also had a passion for music and played the guitar, teaching Blake his first guitar chords.

Richard’s love for music influenced Blake, and the two often bonded over their shared passion for country music.

Blake’s parents divorced when he was young, and he spent time with each parent after the separation.

Despite the challenges of his parents’ divorce, he has spoken publicly about the positive impact they had on his life and career.

Blake credits his parents for instilling in him a strong work ethic and a love for music, which has contributed to his success in the entertainment industry.

Career

Blake moved to Nashville at 17 to pursue a career in country music.

He started as a songwriter but quickly became a star with his debut single, Austin, in 2001, which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks.

Blake’s self-titled debut album, released by Warner Bros., achieved gold status, and his subsequent albums, such as The Dreamer and Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill, also earned gold and platinum certifications.

He has had numerous hit singles, including The Baby, Some Beach, Nobody but Me, Neon Light and God’s Country, which reached the top of the country charts.

Blake has received nine Grammy Award nominations, including for Best Country Album.

In addition to his music career, he has been a judge on various televised singing competitions, including Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs and The Voice.

Blake has been a coach on The Voice since 2011, earning him a significant following and further cementing his status as a country music icon.

Personal life

Blake is a country music singer and television personality who married Gwen Stefani in 2021.

He is a stepfather to her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Blake has a strong bond with the boys and considers them a significant part of his life.

He has spoken publicly about his role as a stepfather and how he has grown to love the boys as much as he loves Gwen.

The couple often shares pictures of their family time together, highlighting the special bond between Shelton and the boys.

Awards and accolades

Blake is a successful country music singer and television personality who has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has received 26 wins and 83 nominations from various organizations, including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Grammy Awards, the People’s Choice Awards and the Teen Choice Awards.

Blake has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, including for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance.

He has also won six ACMAs and been nominated for 24 competitive awards, including for Music Event of the Year and Single of the Year.

In addition to his music career, Blake has been a judge on various televised singing competitions, including Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs and The Voice.

He has been a coach on The Voice since 2011, earning him a significant following and further cementing his status as a country music icon.