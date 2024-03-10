Blinken Calls Ruto to Accelerate Deployment of Police to Haiti Amid Violence 

The US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Saturday night spoke with President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti.

They underscored unwavering commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to support the Haitian National Police in creating the security conditions necessary to conduct free and fair elections.

“Blinken spoke with President Ruto of Kenya on accelerating the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti,” a statement on X said.

Spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken also offered his appreciation for Kenya’s diplomatic work to support peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

The move come amid ongoing fighting in Haiti and in the absence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry who is hold up in neighbouring Puerto Rico.

Initially, the rules of engagement were that Kenyan police guard key government infrastructure including airports, hospitals and parliament.

The team that is supposed to be deployed to Haiti has been put on standby to fly there when needed.

Blinken’s call was made the same day that reports were made that the Haitian interior ministry headquarters were on fire.

It was also reported that the gangs were planning to attack the local Supreme Court.

While Biden’s administration is committed to funding Kenya’s mission in Haiti, this has been met with resistance from Republicans.

The United States government is awaiting support from Republican congressmen to approve about Sh14 billion to help the kick off of the mission.

President Joe Biden made the pledge on September 23 to cover logistics, intelligence, communication and medical support for Kenyan troops.

In Nairobi, officials aware of the plans said they had been told to be ready for deployment for the mission anytime.

Kenya which will lead the team to combat the gangs plans to deploy more than 1,000 officers to Haiti to help in the mission.

The teams are from the Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti Stock Theft Unit, General Service Unit, and Border Patrol Unit.

This is a combat-trained team that officials say can handle the situation on the ground professionally.

The team had trained for the mission for six months and graduated on January 4, 2024 for the same.

The Bahamas and Benin have committed to sending troops, while Jamaica and the state of Antigua and Barbuda have said they are willing to help.

Other reports show Ruto told U.S. officials that the Kenyan team to be deployed to Haiti could be ready to leave within 72 hours, according to the Miami Herald.

This declaration comes after the signing of a bilateral agreement between Kenya and Haiti, raising hopes of a rapid response to the chaos that has settled in Port-au-Prince.

The White House, while counting on Kenya’s commitment, rules out any deployment of American forces, pledging to accelerate the multinational support mission.

However, despite the urgency of the situation, financial obstacles hamper the deployment of Kenyan troops.

According to the publication, Ruto stressed that without adequate funding, his troops would not be able to leave the country.

This funding is crucial for effective mission planning and deployment.

According to US officials cited by Miami Herald, the lack of funding constitutes a major obstacle for several participating countries, thus delaying the process.

Officials said the US was asking Prime Minister Ariel Henry to expedite the transition for inclusive governance.

He added that officials from the US and others were discussing the matter with the Prime Minister.

US and Caribbean officials have been holding talks with Haitians to reach an agreement on details of who would compose the new structure.

The US has noted that the Haiti National Police (HNP) could crumble at any time if the deployment is not done urgently.

Henry arrived in the capital San Juan, Puerto Rico on Tuesday March 6 after flying from the US state of New Jersey.

Henry’s whereabouts had been unknown following a visit to Kenya.

He left Kenya on Saturday March 2 to Dubai and later flew to the USA, officials said.

This is after he has signed a deal with Kenya to lead a multi agency security team to Haiti to contain gangs wrecking havoc there.

Violence in Haiti has spiralled in his absence – with armed gangs trying to take over the international airport to stop him from landing.

The fact that Henry seems to have been turned away from the nation he leads is a sign of just how dysfunctional Haiti has become in recent days.

Henry’s plane was forced to divert to Puerto Rico – a US territory – after it was denied entry to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, local news sites reported.

The Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced it was closing its airspace with neighbouring Haiti, with which it shares the island of Hispaniola.

The country’s leader, Luis Abinader, recently said measures would be taken to ensure a level of “peace and control” was maintained at its land border.

Since a state of emergency was imposed on Sunday, all flights have been cancelled until further notice and the airport in the capital Port-au-Prince is, in essence, closed.

The other reason may be for his own safety. Henry would be a clear target for the gangs who are demanding that he step down, and his return at this point may simply be deemed more of a hindrance to the nation’s stability, than a help.

The wider fear for the prime minister and his supporters though, including in Washington, is that his failed attempt to return home only weakens him further.

It gives the impression that authorities beneath him are overruling his wish to get back onto Haitian soil.

Instead, he is sitting in Puerto Rico from where he must figure out his next step as his country descends further into chaos.

Henry left Haiti last week to attend a regional summit in Guyana before travelling to Kenya, where he signed a deal on the deployment of a multinational police force to Haiti.

During his absence, a coalition of gangs led by a former police officer, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, went on the offensive, attacking police stations and storming two of Haiti’s biggest prisons.

Around 4,000 inmates were able to escape.

Chérizier is demanding the prime minister step down, and has warned Henry not to return to Haiti.

Soldiers have been deployed to defend several of the country’s airports, including the Toussaint Louverture international airport in Port-au-Prince, and the city’s police academy has also been attacked by armed gang members.

According to the United Nations, some 15,000 people have been displaced in the latest flare up in violence.

Henry was sworn in, unelected, after Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in 2021 by Colombian mercenaries.

Under a political deal, Haiti was supposed to hold elections and Henry cede power by 7 February, but that did not happen.

It sparked protests as thousands took to the streets to demand he stick to the plan.

The assassination further fuelled gang violence in Haiti and left a power vacuum in the country – the poorest in the Western hemisphere.

Armed gangs, wielding weapons smuggled in from the US, have gained control of an estimated 80 per cent of Port-au-Prince in recent years.

Henry has asked the international community to send troops to help fight these gangs – but so far, none have arrived.