The High Court of Kenya at Milimani has discharged the interim conservatory orders that temporarily blocked the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) from implementing guidelines regarding the expanded scope of practice for community oral health providers.

Hon. Lady Justice Patricia M. Nyaundi, SC, issued the ruling on November 26, 2026, during a highlighting of submissions session for Petition No. HCCHRPET/E499/2026.

The petition pits Dr. Kahura Mundia and the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) – alongside a second co-petitioner – against the KMPDC, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Health, and other interested parties.

In her ruling delivered on November 26, 2026, Lady Justice Nyaundi officially discharged the interim conservatory orders previously issued on August 11, 2026, which had halted the implementation of the disputed medical directives.

To advance the case, the judge directed that the application dated November 16, 2026, will proceed by way of written submissions.

The petitioner was granted 14 days to file their submissions, while the respondent and interested parties were given 14 days from the date of service to file their respective responses.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned on March 1, 2027, to confirm compliance regarding the filings and to issue further directions.

The legal showdown stems from a contentious professional and regulatory dispute between the KDA – led by its President, Dr. Kahura Mundia – and the KMPDC.

Earlier in August 2026, the High Court had temporarily barred the KMPDC from enforcing decisions or expanding the scope of practice for community oral health officers and non-dentists.

The KDA fiercely opposed the regulatory changes, arguing that expanding such roles to personnel outside fully qualified dental surgeons posed serious public health risks, compromising safety and professional standards.

With the interim orders now discharged by Lady Justice Nyaundi, the legal battle moves into its substantive phase as both sides prepare their comprehensive written arguments ahead of the March 2027 mention.