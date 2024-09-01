Bo Derek’s Net Worth

Bo Derek is an American actress and model with an estimated net worth of $40 million. She gained widespread recognition and became a pop culture icon with her breakout role in the 1979 film 10. The movie featured an unforgettable scene of Derek with cornrows, emerging from the ocean in a skin-toned bathing suit, solidifying her status as a sex symbol. Derek’s career includes over 40 acting credits in films and television, such as A Change of Seasons (1980), Tarzan, the Ape Man (1981), Bolero (1984), Tommy Boy (1995), and Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003). Her early career earnings included a reported $35,000 for her role in 10, $1 million for Tarzan, the Ape Man, and $1.5 million for Bolero.

Derek expanded her professional pursuits beyond acting. In 2002, she published her memoir, Riding Lessons: Everything That Matters in Life I Learned from Horses. She also ventured into documentary filmmaking with Bo Derek: In My Own Words in 2020, produced for the Reelz channel. In 2000, Derek launched Bo Derek Pet Care, a line of pet grooming products, with part of the profits going to charities supporting retired military dogs.

Early Life

Born Mary Cathleen Collins on November 20, 1956, in Long Beach, California, Bo Derek grew up with her mother Norma, a hairdresser and makeup artist, and her father Paul, who worked as a Hobie Cat executive. She has two younger sisters and a younger brother. After her parents’ divorce in 1969, her mother remarried stunt performer Bobby Bass. Derek attended George S. Patton Continuation School and Narbonne High School in Harbor City but dropped out at 16 to pursue a film career. She met actor and director John Derek during the filming of Fantasies in Greece, a relationship that led to a controversial romance due to their 30-year age difference and his existing marriage to actress Linda Evans. To avoid legal issues under U.S. statutory rape laws, the couple moved to Germany until Derek turned 18. After returning to the United States, she adopted the stage name “Bo Derek” and married John in 1976.

Bo Derek Career

Bo Derek’s film debut came with the unreleased Fantasies (filmed in the early 1970s but not released until 1981). However, her first official screen appearance was in Orca (1977). Her big break came in 1979 with Blake Edwards’ comedy 10, where she starred as Jenny Hanley alongside Dudley Moore and Julie Andrews. The film was a commercial success, earning $74.8 million at the box office and securing Derek a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture – Female.

Following her success in 10, Derek appeared in a string of films directed by her husband John Derek, including Tarzan, the Ape Man (1981) and Bolero (1984), which, despite their lack of critical acclaim, kept her in the public eye. She also appeared in the comedy Tommy Boy (1995) with Chris Farley and David Spade, which has since achieved cult status. Derek continued to work in film and television throughout the 2000s, including roles in Fashion House (2006), Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (2015), and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (2018).

Personal Life

Bo Derek married John Derek in 1976, and the couple remained together until his death from heart failure in 1998. She was a stepmother to John’s two children from a previous marriage. Reflecting on her role in breaking up John’s previous marriage, Derek expressed regret, calling it “a horrible thing” in a 2020 interview with Variety.

Since 2002, Derek has been in a relationship with actor John Corbett, whom she met on a blind date. The couple resides on a ranch in Santa Ynez, California, where they enjoy a shared passion for animals and nature. An avid equestrian, Derek has been involved in various animal welfare initiatives, serving as a spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Institute and as an ambassador for WildAid. She has also been recognized as an honorary Green Beret by the Special Forces Association for her dedication to veterans’ causes.

Bo Derek Awards and Nominations

Throughout her career, Bo Derek has been recognized for her contributions to film and animal welfare. She received a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for her role in 10 and was honored with a Jupiter Award nomination for Best International Actress for her performances in 10 and Tarzan, the Ape Man. In 2018, Derek was awarded the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Humane Award for her commitment to animal rights.

Real Estate

In 1999, Derek sold her Santa Ynez ranch to actor Noah Wyle for nearly $2.5 million. In 2017, she and John Corbett purchased a new ranch in Santa Ynez, featuring a 4,332-square-foot home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on 10.5 acres of property.

