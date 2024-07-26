Boar’s Head Recalls 200,000 Pounds of Deli Meat Over Listeria Contamination Concerns

Boar’s Head is recalling over 200,000 pounds of deli meat due to potential listeria contamination, as announced by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday. The recall includes all Liverwurst products and other meats listed in the FSIS notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has linked 34 listeria cases to deli meat across 13 states, with two deaths reported as of Thursday and 33 hospitalizations. The CDC warns that the true number of infections may be higher, as not all cases are tested, and it can take three to four weeks to connect a case to an outbreak.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness affecting about 1,600 people in the U.S. annually, resulting in approximately 260 deaths. While most people recover with antibiotics, the illness can lead to severe complications for at-risk groups, including pregnant individuals, those aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms often include fever, muscle aches, and drowsiness. The CDC recommends that at-risk individuals heat deli meats to an internal temperature of 165°F to reduce risk.

The investigation by the CDC and FSIS is ongoing. This is the second major listeria outbreak this summer, following a June recall of over 60 ice cream products linked to a previous outbreak.

