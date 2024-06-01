Bob Einstein Siblings: All About Albert and Clifford Einstein

Bob Einstein was a renowned American comedian, actor, writer and producer.

Born on November 20, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, he was the son of comedian Harry Einstein and actress Thelma Leeds.

Einstein’s early life was marked by tragedy when his father died of a heart attack at age 54.

Despite initially swearing off comedy, his career began in the late 1960s as a writer on, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, where he won an Emmy Award in 1969.

Einstein went on to create memorable characters like Super Dave Osborne and Officer Judy, and later became a cast member on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing the role of Marty Funkhouser.

He passed away on January 2, 2019, at the age of 76, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Siblings

Bob had two siblings. Albert Brooks, his younger brother, was born Albert Lawrence Einstein on July 22, 1947, in Beverly Hills, California.

Albert is an acclaimed actor, comedian, writer and director, known for films such as Broadcast News, Drive and Finding Nemo.

Albert and Bob shared a close relationship, often collaborating on projects and supporting each other’s careers in the entertainment industry.

Clifford Einstein, Bob’s older brother, was born Clifford Einstein on August 30, 1939, in Los Angeles, California.

Clifford is an advertising executive and co-founder of the advertising agency Dailey & Associates.

While not directly involved in the entertainment business like his brothers, Clifford played a significant role in Bob’s career by helping him secure early writing jobs in the advertising industry.

Career

Einstein had a prolific career spanning over five decades as a writer, actor, and producer in the entertainment industry.

He began his career in the 1960s as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, winning an Emmy Award in 1969.

Einstein went on to write for several other popular shows, including The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, Van Dyke and Company and Bizarre, for which he also served as creator and producer.

Einstein was best known for creating and portraying the satirical stuntman character Super Dave Osborne, who appeared in various shows and specials from the 1970s to the 2000s.

He also had memorable acting roles, such as Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Larry Middleman on Arrested Development.

Awards and accolades

Einstein received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 1969, he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour on CBS.

He was also nominated for several other Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety or Music for The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in 1972, Best Writing in Variety or Music for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour in 1974 and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special for Van Dyke and Company in 1976.

Einstein won another Emmy Award in 1977 for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series for Van Dyke and Company on NBC.

Einstein also received several CableACE Award nominations for his work on Bizarre on Showtime, including nominations for Comedy Series in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

In 1987, he won the CableACE Award for Actor in a Comedy Series for Super Dave on Showtime.

Personal life

Einstein was married to Roberta Einstein, his wife of over 40 years.

The couple shared a long and loving relationship, supporting each other through the ups and downs of Einstein’s career in the entertainment industry.

Roberta was often seen accompanying Einstein to various events and premieres, showcasing their strong bond and commitment to one another.

Einstein also had a daughter named Erin Einstein Dale. Erin is married to Andrew Dale, and the couple has two children, Ethan and Zoe Dale.

Erin has been involved in various creative pursuits, including writing and acting, and has followed in her father’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The family has been known to attend various events and premieres together, showcasing their close-knit relationship and love for one another.