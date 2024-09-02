Bobby Cannavale’s Net Worth

Bobby Cannavale, an accomplished American actor, has a net worth of $10 million. Cannavale is widely recognized for his versatile roles across television, film, and stage. He gained prominence with his lead role as Bobby Caffey on “Third Watch” (1999–2001) and later won Emmy Awards for his performances as Officer Vincent “Vince” D’Angelo on “Will & Grace” (2004–2006; 2018) and Gyp Rosetti on “Boardwalk Empire” (2012). His expansive career includes over 100 acting credits, notable appearances in films such as “The Station Agent” (2003), “The Other Guys” (2010), “Blue Jasmine” (2013), “Ant-Man” (2015), and “The Irishman” (2019), as well as roles in television series like “Nurse Jackie” (2012–2013), “Vinyl” (2016), “Mr. Robot” (2017–2019), “Angie Tribeca” (2018), and “Homecoming” (2018–present). On stage, Cannavale has been celebrated with Tony Award nominations for “Mauritius” (2007) and “The Motherf**ker with the Hat” (2011), and has performed in acclaimed productions such as “Hurlyburly” (2005), “Glengarry Glen Ross” (2012), “The Hairy Ape” (2017), and “Medea” (2020).

Early Life

Bobby Cannavale was born Robert Michael Cannavale on May 3, 1970, in Union City, New Jersey. Raised in a Catholic household, Cannavale discovered his love for acting at a young age, performing in school plays like “The Music Man” and “Guys and Dolls.” Following his parents’ divorce when he was 13, Cannavale moved to Puerto Rico with his mother and younger sister for two years before relocating to Margate, Florida. During his senior year, he was expelled from school but returned to New Jersey to focus on his acting career in New York City. Cannavale later graduated from Union Hill High School after attending summer school.

Bobby Cannavale Career

Cannavale’s career began in the late 1990s with roles in films like “I’m Not Rappaport” (1996) and “Night Falls on Manhattan” (1996), and his television debut in “When Trumpets Fade” (1998). He gained early fame with his role on NBC’s “Third Watch” (1999–2001). Over the years, Cannavale has appeared in numerous popular TV shows, including “Sex and the City” (2000), “Ally McBeal” (2002), and the “Law & Order” franchise. His role as Vince D’Angelo on “Will & Grace” became a fan favorite, and he went on to deliver memorable performances in films like “Snakes on a Plane” (2006), “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (2009), and “The Other Guys” (2010).

Cannavale’s career continued to flourish with significant roles in “Boardwalk Empire” (2012) and “Nurse Jackie” (2012–2013). His performance as a gangster on “Boardwalk Empire” earned him widespread acclaim, and he also made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as Detective Jim Paxton in “Ant-Man” (2015) and its sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018). In addition to film and television, Cannavale has been active in theater, with standout performances in productions like “The Hairy Ape” (2017) and “Medea” (2020).

Personal Life

Bobby Cannavale was married to actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet from 1994 to 2003, with whom he has a son, Jake, born in 1995. Jake has followed in his father’s footsteps, appearing alongside him on “Nurse Jackie.” After his divorce from Lumet, Cannavale was romantically linked to actresses Annabella Sciorra and Sutton Foster before beginning a relationship with actress Rose Byrne in 2012. Cannavale and Byrne, who met on the set of “Annie” (2014), have two sons together: Rocco, born in 2016, and Rafa, born in 2017. The couple has also collaborated on projects like “Adult Beginners” (2014) and “Spy” (2015).

Bobby Cannavale Awards and Nominations

Bobby Cannavale’s impressive career has earned him multiple accolades. He has won two Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Will & Grace” (2005) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Boardwalk Empire” (2013). He has also received awards from the Chlotrudis Awards, IGN Summer Movie Awards, and the Online Film & Television Association, among others. For his theater work, Cannavale received a Drama Desk Award for “The Motherf**ker with the Hat” and nominations from the Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Drama League Awards.

Real Estate

In 2015, Cannavale and Byrne invested in a townhouse in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood, purchasing the property for $2.2 million. The home, which features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a guest apartment, reflects their New York lifestyle. The master bedroom includes a fireplace, adding to the townhouse’s charm.

Bobby Cannavale Net Worth

Bobby Cannavale net worth is $10 million.