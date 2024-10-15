Body Found at Farm of Former Police Boss Muiu in Sultan Hamud

Police are investigating murder in a case where the body of a 63-year-old man was found in at the farm former Administration Police commandant Shadrack Mutia Muiu in Mukaa, Sultan Hamud, Makueni County.

Muiu is also a former commissioner of the National Police Service Commission.

He said two of his workers were passing near his greenhouse when they stumbled on the body of the man.

Police said the body of Kakungu Muteti Mbusu, 63 was found in a pool of blood with visible deep cuts on his face, back of the head, and right hand. The body was taken to Sultan Hamud sub-county mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

The workers present were grilled as part of the probe into the murder.

In Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi County, one Joseph Mwangangi, 47 was found dead in his house.

Police said the body was found on the bed with his clothes soaked with blood.

The body had a deep cut on the forehead extending to both lips and fingers. The body was taken to Marimanti Level Four hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.