Body of College Student Found on Roadside in Thika Town

Detectives are investigating the suspected murder of a college student whose body was found on the roadside in Thika Town, Kiambu County.

The body of Jeff Nduku, 23 was Tuesday found near Bidco Oil Refineries on the Thika-Garissa highway.

He was a third year student at the Thika Technical, officials said.

Police said the body was found on the roadside and had visible stab wounds on the chest and a deep cut on the head.

No arrest has been made so far. It is believed the student was killed at the site by thugs who were out to steal from him.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in Mirema Springs estate, Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The body was identified to be of Christine Nafula, 25 and was lying in a nearby bush with no visible injuries.

Police said they were called and informed of the incident before they moved the body to the mortuary.

No arrest has been made and the motive is yet to be known, police said.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the murder.

He said they suspect the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...