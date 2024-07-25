Body of Man Found Along Mombasa Road

Police are investigating the cause of death of a man whose body was found lying on the roadside along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

The man who was identified as Sizzler Oduor Ojwang had a visible head injury when the body was discovered on Wednesday July 24 morning.

Pedestrians told police they had stumbled on the body lying on the roadside at about 11.45 am.

It is not clear if the man was killed in the ongoing anti-government protests.

Police said they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

More than 50 people have been killed in the anti-government protests across the country.

The protests were sparked by a move by Parliament to pass the now rejected Finance Bill 2024. President William Ruto later declined to sign the bill.

He has also ceded to many demands of the protesters.

Many other people are missing in incidents linked to the protests. There are calls from human rights organisations on government agencies to stop the trend of abduction.

Some of those who were missing after the abduction were found dead either on the roadside or in mortuaries.