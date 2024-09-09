Body of Missing Employee Found Decomposed in House in Embakasi

Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man whose decomposed body was found in his house in Tasia, Embakasi, Nairobi.

Samson Abulo had not reported to work for a week prompting his employer to send a rider to check on him.

It was then on Sunday September 8 when the rider stumbled on the decomposed body in the house.

Police said the house where the man stayed was not locked from inside when the body was found.

It is suspected the man had died days earlier.

He stayed alone in the house, police and neighbor said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

It is not clear what caused the death of the man.

Elsewhere in Muthurwa market, Nairobi, a body of a man was found on he roadside.

The body was identified as that of a member of the street family called Nungu.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Muoroto area, Kamkunji, the body of a man was found on the roadside long after the victim had died.

The cause of the death is yet to be established.

The body was picked up to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

In Mukuyuni, Makueni County, one Patrick Kiio Mwendo aged 19 died by suicide after he hanged himself with a leso at his father’s homestead within Ukonze village.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident.

The body was picked up and taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy.

In Mwingi, Kitui County, a man aged 42 was lynched by a mob after being accused of stock theft.

Such incidents are on the rise in the area amid a campaign to address the trend.