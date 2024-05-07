Body of mother who drowned in river with baby strapped recovered in Kirinyaga 

The body of a 29-year-old woman who drowned after reportedly jumping into river Nyamindi in Kirinyaga with her baby strapped on her back was recovered Monday.

Residents of Kabiroini village in Gichugu, Kirinyaga said the body of Morren Wangui was found some 10 kilometres downstream.

The body was discovered by residents who were out harvesting grass on the riverbanks.

The woman’s uncle Stephen Kinyua told journalists they identified the body.

The family and residents had been camping at the river as they continued with the search.

A third body of an unidentified man was also discovered by the search party as they combed the river in search that of Wangui’s and that of her little daughter.

Gichugu sub-county police commander Johnson Wachira confirmed the incident, noting that the deceased had been seen by a coffee factory watchman throwing herself into the river together with her child.

The body was taken to Kibugi funeral home Kutus, where that of her five-year-old daughter was also taken.

That of the child had been recovered earlier on.

The third body of an unknown man was taken to Kerugoya mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

The incident shocked Kabiro-ini villagers. Her grandmother Fridah Njoki told journalists Wangui and her daughter had come to visit her as her parents, who are civil servants work in Embu County.

Cases of suicide are on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend. The incidents are linked to societal trauma.