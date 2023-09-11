Body of Police Officer Found in Chicken House After Suicide in Athi River

Police are investigating an incident in which one of them died by suicide in his compound in Athi River, Machakos County.

The body of Corporal James Kimathi Riungu was found in his compound Saturday long after he had died. He apparently locked himself in the compound before he hanged himself in the chicken house.

The deceased was attached to police headquarters, transport pool section. He was alone at the time of the incident.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, police said.

This is the latest suicide incident to be reported to police. Most incidents involving police are linked to work related trauma.

Read: Police Probing Two Separate Suspected Suicide Incidences of Colleagues in Mombasa

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

Further, it will assist clients and families affected by mental health, substance abuse and trauma with ways of overcoming the problem.

The unit will also participate in the formulation of counselling policies, regulations and strategies in conformity with the NPS reform agenda and participate in the implementation, interpretation and review of counselling services, policies, procedures and systems.

Read Also: Police Couple Found Dead In Kiminini In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

They include deaths by gun.

According to Kenyatta University research, the major factor contributing to suicide and murder among officers in Kenya is work-related trauma.

The study found that police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...