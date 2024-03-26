Body of Tanzanian Man Found in Pool of Blood in Eastleigh

Police are investigating the murder of a Tanzanian national whose body was found in a pool of blood in Eastleigh area, Nairobi.

The body of Gerald Raphael Ramele, 50 was found in his house long after he had been murdered.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

Ramele was a businessman in the area.

Police said they were called and informed by a nephew to the deceased that he visited the uncle after he failed to respond to his calls only to stumble on the body.

The murder happened on Monday on 12th Street Second Avenue on the second floor of an apartment.

The nephew told police he found Ramele lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries and half naked.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said no arrest has been made so far but a hunt on the killers is ongoing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a murder in the discovery of a body of a man along Mombasa Road.

The body of the unidentified man was discovered near Tulip Building by pedestrians.

Police said the body had visible injuries on the face, it is suspected the slain was as a result of mob injustice.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.