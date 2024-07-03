Body of Woman Found Floating in Nairobi River in Bahati Area

Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman floating on a river snaking through Bahati estate, Nairobi.

The body of the woman of Somali origin seemed to have been swept to the area on Tuesday July 2 evening moments after her murder, police said.

Locals informed police they had sighted the body floating on the river while facing downwards.

Police and witnesses said the body was naked with legs tied together with a manila rope and she was wearing a bra and a panty.

The body is yet to be identified and the motive is yet to be established.

In Kisumu’s Kasagam area, one Jane Otieno Ojijo alias Jane Akinyi died after she was assaulted in a domestic quarrel.

The incident happened in Obumba sub-location in Muhoroni sub-county, police said. A suspect who is her brother in law was confronted by a mob after learning of the death of the woman on July 1.

Police had to rush to his rescue and booked him at a local cell pending investigations.

The body of the woman was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Riruta Satellite shopping center, one Anthony Mugo, 39 was found dead. Police said the body, which had no visible injuries, was removed to the City mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Suguta Marmar, Samburu are investigating the death of one Josphat Nakobu, 46 whose body was found outside his house.

The incident happened in Kirimon market, police said adding blood was oozing from his mouth. Police said there were no visible injuries except for the blood oozing from his mouth.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Cases of sudden deaths are on the rise amid calls for caution on people known to have challenges.