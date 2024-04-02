fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Body of Woman Found in House in Kasarani

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    man hangs self in police offices in kisii
    A police car: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in her bed in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

    The woman identified as Anne Njeri, 34 was found dead in her house on Monday April 1 long after she had died.

    Her husband told police he had left the house and came back where he found it unlocked.

    He later found the body lying on the bed and blood oozing from her mouth. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

    Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested after killing his sister-in-law in an argument in Majengo slums.

    The suspect was arrested by members of the public within Majengo slums who alerted the police.

    He was identified as Hanniel Maina Muguru aged about 35 to 40 years, police said.

    He is said to have stabbed and killed his sister-in-law identified as Mercy Kinyua, 39.

    Mercy made a living through washing clothes in homes in the nearby estates, her friends and neighbours said.

    Police said the suspect and his wife had an argument prompting the deceased to intervene.

    It was then that she was stabbed in the face and bled to death.

    The assailant escaped the scene and is yet to be arrested, police said.

    Police were alerted and visited the scene and collected the body to the mortuary.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Man Arrested as Cops Recover 20 Kilos of Elephant Tusks at Roadblock in Baringo

    Body of Woman Found in House in Kasarani

     
    Policeman Shot and Injured in Clash Over Suspects at Kenya-Somalia Border

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X