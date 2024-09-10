Boeing reaches tentative labor deal with 25% pay hike, new plane commitment

Boeing (BA.N) said on Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with a union representing more than 32,000 workers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, in a deal that could help avert a possible crippling strike as early as Sept. 13.

If approved, the proposed four-year contract, which includes a general wage increase of 25% and commitment to build the next commercial airplane in the Seattle area, is an important win for new Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who took over last month with a mandate to turn around quality at the planemaker, an issue that a deal with labor could help.