Bomb Explodes Near Turkey Parliament, Two Officers Injured

An explosion near Turkey’s parliament in Ankara was a “terrorist attack” that left two police officers injured, the interior minister has said.

Two attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 09:30 (06:30 GMT) and carried out the attack, Ali Yerlikaya said.

Mr Yerlikaya said an attacker blew himself up in front of a ministry building and another was “neutralised”.

The explosion happened just hours before parliament was due to reconvene.

It is not clear who the attackers were. No-one has claimed the attack.

The first media reports of an explosion also spoke of gunfire heard in the area. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with police blocking several surrounding roads.

“Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” Mr Yerlikaya wrote on social media.

BBC

