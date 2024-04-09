Boniface Maingi Named New IAU Director in Changes

Inspector General of police Japhet Koome Monday April 8 moved and named director of Kenya police reforms Boniface Maingi the new director of Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Maingi replaced Judy Jebet Ndeda who was recalled to police headquarters.

Ndeda had served the position since December 1, 2023.

Apart from Ndeda, a number of her officers at IAU were also moved, insiders said.

It is not clear what position Ndeda will take at police headquarters where she was moved to.

Maingi is a seasoned officer and served as the director of personnel at the police headquarters for long.

Koome also disbanded an anti terror unit that was based in his office and sent officers there to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officials said.

IAU is currently handling several cases touching on some of the police officers.

Part of the functions of IAU include receiving and investigating complaints against police.

The Unit also promotes uniform standards of discipline and good order in the service and keeps a record of facts of any complaints or investigations made to it.

Without making prejudice the Unit may where necessary investigate and recommend appropriate action in respect of anyone found engaging in any unlawful conduct.

The unit is currently handling dozens of complaints against police, among them claims of extra-judicial killings

The task force on police reforms in its latest report recommended that Parliament should amend Section 87 of the National Police Service Act to provide for competitive recruitment of the IAU Director, secure the tenure of the Director and clearly state the Director’s mandate.

It called for decentralisation of the Unit’s functions and to expressly authorise the IAU to enforce discipline and professional standards within the NPS.

“The NPS Act should be further amended to focus the functions of IAU on strictly disciplinary offences and not criminal matters that fall within the purview of DCI and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority,” the report says in part.