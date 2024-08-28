Bonnie Wright Siblings: All About Lewis Wright

Bonnie Wright is an English actress and filmmaker, best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.

She made her acting debut in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and continued to portray Ginny throughout all eight films.

After Harry Potter, Wright transitioned to independent films and directing, founding her production company, BonBonLumiere.

She is also recognized for her environmental activism, serving as an ambassador for Greenpeace and Lumos.

Siblings

Bonnie’s older brother, Lewis Wright, has also carved out a niche for himself in the world of jewelry design, working alongside their parents at Wright & Teague.

Lewis has a strong interest in craftsmanship and design, which is reflected in the work produced by the family business.

The brand is celebrated for its innovative designs and has gained recognition in the fashion industry.

Career

Wright’s career began with her iconic role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, which spanned from 2001 to 2011.

This role marked her breakout moment, as she appeared in all eight films, portraying Ginny’s growth from a young girl into a strong, independent woman.

The success of the series not only established her as a talented actress but also opened doors for her in the film industry.

After the conclusion of the Harry Potter franchise, Wright transitioned into independent filmmaking, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

She took on various roles in independent films, including The Sea in 2013, where she played the character Chloe in a drama based on the novel by John Banville.

She also appeared in the psychological thriller Before I Sleep, released the same year, where she portrayed the character of Delphine.

In 2012, Wright founded her own production company, BonBonLumiere, which focuses on storytelling that aligns with her artistic vision and values.

Her directorial debut came with the short film Separate We Come, Separate We Go, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

This film explores themes of loneliness and human connection, marking a significant step in her evolution from actress to director.

She continued her directorial journey with Medusa’s Ankles in 2021, a short film based on a story by A.S. Byatt that delves into themes of beauty, aging, and self-perception.

Additionally, Wright directed a series of short films titled Phone Calls, each exploring different aspects of human connection through phone conversations.

Beyond her work in film, she is also known for her activism and advocacy.

Wright serves as an ambassador for Greenpeace, where she advocates for environmental protection and sustainability.

Furthermore, she is involved with Lumos, a charity founded by J.K. Rowling that focuses on supporting disadvantaged children around the world.

Awards and accolades

Wright has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, particularly for her role in the Harry Potter series and her work in independent film.

Notably, she won the Best Young Actor award at the 2010 Young Artist Awards for her portrayal of Ginny Weasley.

Additionally, she has been recognized for her contributions to environmental activism and filmmaking.

Her directorial debut, Separate We Come, Separate We Go, garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting her transition from acting to directing.