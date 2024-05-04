Boris Kodjoe Siblings: The Multi-Talented Kodjoe Siblings You Should Know

Boris Kodjoe, a German actor, is recognized for his performances in movies like Love & Basketball and TV series such as Soul Food, Code Black and Station 19.

He comes from a diverse background with Jewish ancestry on his mother’s side.

Fluent in German, English, French and some Spanish, he pursued a tennis scholarship at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Married to actress Nicole Ari Parker, whom he met on the set of Soul Food in 2000, they have a daughter and a son together.

Kodjoe is known for his protective nature towards his children, actively monitoring their social media interactions.

Alongside his acting career, he and his wife co-host a talk show and collaborate on an athleisure brand.

Kodjoe’s success in the entertainment industry is complemented by his commitment to family and entrepreneurial ventures.

Siblings

Kodjoe has three siblings, two sisters named Nadja and Lara, and a brother named Patrick.

Nadja resides in Munich, Germany and works at the University of Bayreuth.

Patrick transitioned from sports to establish a tailoring company, World of ALFA, with Boris.

He is married and has two children.

Lara has some uncertainty surrounding her background, with conflicting information suggesting she may have been born in Croatia, potentially indicating she is not from the same parents.

Kodjoe’s family includes his two confirmed siblings, Nadja and Patrick, with some ambiguity regarding Lara.

Career

Kodjoe’s career began in modeling in the late 1990s, working with prominent brands like Ralph Lauren and Versace.

He transitioned into acting, landing roles in films such as Love & Basketball and Surrogates.

Kodjoe also appeared in several popular television series, including Soul Food and Undercovers.

His versatility has allowed him to excel in various roles, earning him a nomination for the NAACP Image Awards for his work in Soul Food.

Additionally, Kodjoe has been part of the ensemble cast for all three seasons of the CBS medical drama, Code Black, playing surgeon Dr. Will Campbell from 2016 to 2018.

In 2018, he landed a recurring role in the second season of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off series, Station 19.

Kodjoe continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his charm, talent, and dedication to his craft.

Personal life

Kodjoe has been married to actress Nicole Ari Parker since May 21, 2005.

The couple met on the set of the TV series “Soul Food” in the early 2000s.

Together, they have two children – a daughter named Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe, born on March 5, 2005, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, and a son named Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, born on October 31, 2006.

The family resides in Los Angeles, California, and are also members of Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kodjoe and Nicole are very involved parents, with Boris being particularly protective of his children.

They prioritize family time, engaging in activities like hiking, zip lining, and cold plunges and avoiding phones to focus on each other.